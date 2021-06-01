Beacon Market to Grow by USD 13.10 billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. among others|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Beacon Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. offers Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacons to provide proximity-based experiences for the users.

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. offers iBeacon for Apps that gives iOS apps the ability to determine their proximity to iBeacon-enabled hardware with Core Location APIs.

BlueUp Srl

BlueUp Srl offers wearable tags such as BlueBeacon Tag, BlueBeacon Card, BlueBeacon Bangle, Blue beacon SafeX, BlueBeacon Forte+, and others.

Beacon Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Beacon market is segmented as below:

Type

o IBeacon

o Eddystone

o Others

Geography

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o The Middle East and Africa

o South America

The beacon market is driven by the augmented adoption of beacon technology by diversified end-users. In addition, the increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging economies is expected to trigger the beacon market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 56% during the forecast period.

