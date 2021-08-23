Beacon Oral Specialists Announces Two Strategic Partnerships in Southern California

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Centers for Oral Surgery (OCCOS) and Desert Oral Surgery, both well-respected and nationally recognized oral surgery groups, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital. These new partnerships immediately expand Beacon's presence into Southern California and complements Beacon's already established presence in the state.

"For many years we have reaped the benefits of practicing in a group setting, focused and committed on exceptional patient care while providing a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical services to our patients. With the future of our group, that of our specialty and the patients we serve in mind, the OCCOS team is confident that affiliating with Beacon Oral Specialists is the best path forward for our continued growth and success," states Edward "Ed" Balasanian, DDS, MD, FACS.

Drs. Edward Balasanian, DDS, MD; Jeffrey Caputo, DDS; David Cummings, DDS; and David Nicholls, DDS, practice across Orange County in four locations, providing a full range of surgical services while also maintaining privileges at several local hospitals where they hold significant leadership roles.

Desert Oral Surgery led by Board-certified surgeons Robert Bass, DDS, and Jeffrey Garcia, DDS, has served the Coachella Valley for more than 32 years, continuing a legacy of outstanding clinical service to the community with offices in both Palm Springs and Palm Desert. Drs. Bass and Garcia are also active call-taking staff members at two regional hospitals in the valley.

Beacon's CEO Mike Friguletto commented: "We are privileged to enter these relationships with these esteemed surgeons. They have built successful practices in their communities through long-standing, unwavering commitments to exceptional patient care and service and are respected among their peers for having built contemporary and high-quality practices with outstanding teams."

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

With over 60 years of collective experience, Orange County Centers for Oral Surgery (www.oralsurgeryteam.com) is one of the leading oral surgery practice groups in Southern California. OCCOS is led by four highly skilled oral surgeons, providing comprehensive oral and maxillofacial services.

Desert Oral Surgery (www.desertoralsurgery.com) provides nationally recognized oral and maxillofacial in one of California's most renowned markets, covering both Palm Springs and Palm Desert markets, while also supporting referring doctors and patients throughout Southern California.

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

