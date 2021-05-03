Beacon Pointe and DMJ Wealth Advisors Join Forces in M&A Partnership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") has just closed another material acquisition, this time heading back to the Carolinas to partner with DMJ Wealth Advisors ("DMJWA"), which has offices located in Greensboro, Durham, Sanford and Wilmington, NC.

DMJ Wealth Advisors is unique to other recent Beacon Pointe partnership acquisitions in that the firm originated from the partners of DMJ & Co., PLLC, a leading North Carolina CPA firm. Twenty years ago, DMJ & Co., PLLC wanted to bring a level of financial planning and an investment approach which would complement the accounting and consulting work they provided for their clients. The clients quickly gravitated to the seamless guidance and solutions. Today, over 70% of DMJWA's clients utilize the services of both entities. A complimentary working relationship will remain intact between Beacon Pointe North Carolina (formerly DMJWA) and DMJ & Co., PLLC.

Including the DMJWA partnership representing $610M in assets under management, Beacon Pointe has now acquired seven RIAs within the last five months, totaling over $3.6B in assets.

"As the financial industry becomes increasingly competitive, our goal is to continue to deliver that 'Last Mile of Service' to our clients. We sought to partner with a firm which could provide us with advanced back-office technology, enabling us to deepen the personalized service our clients have come to expect," states Sheryl Austin, DMJWA Partner. "We also anticipate that the next investment cycle will increase the need for a broader array of investment choices. We are very impressed with the Beacon Pointe investment team and feel they will be an excellent resource for us to help our clients navigate dynamic market environments going forward."

The dynamic and talented DMJ Wealth Advisors team is led by three individuals – Charles (Chuck) Carrick, Sheryl Austin and Jeff Hwang – who will all become partners and managing directors at Beacon Pointe Advisors.

Charles (Chuck) Carrick, CFP®, ChFC has 30+ years of financial planning experience and was the Managing Partner for two decades at DMJ Wealth Advisors. He was also a Partner at Advanced Planning Concepts, prior to a merger with DMJWA where he worked with small business owners. Chuck graduated with honors from Guilford College and holds both the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations. Chuck previously participated in Leadership North Carolina, an initiative aimed at integrating economic development, education, environment, government, and health programs throughout the state.

With over thirty years of experience, Sheryl Austin, CFP®, ChFC, CLU, is a DMJ Wealth Advisors Partner and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation as well as the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Certified Life Underwriter (CLU) designations. Sheryl will also be an integral part and an active member of the Beacon Pointe Women's Advisory Institute and is very active in her community with a passion for organizations that provide support for women and children, and those that fight hunger. One of Sheryl's many gifts is to help clients feel comfortable with decisions they must make.

Jeff Hwang, CFP®, CRPC leads a team of like-minded professionals at DMJWA serving private business owners, corporate executives and health care professionals in navigating complex issues as they transition through their financial lives. Jeff began his career in financial services at Merrill Lynch where he served as a Financial Advisor. Jeff holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certification, is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) and graduated from Davidson College.

"The emphasis that Chuck, Jeff and Sheryl put into evaluating the alignment of DMJWA and Beacon Pointe core values was an immediate read for us that we'd all be incredible partners," Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors, comments. "As we continue to expand our company at a fast pace, these qualitative factors play an ever more important role to ensure that we maintain our promises to uphold our duties to our clients and to our incredible professional staff serving our clients."

"Partnering with Beacon Pointe will give the DMJWA team the ability to interact with talent across the country to bring the best solutions to their clients. This interaction should also support the team's desire to grow professionally, and we are really excited about that," states Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors.

The DMJ Wealth Advisors transaction closed on April 30th. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Shannon and Matt of Beacon Pointe, and Chuck, Sheryl and Jeff of DMJWA are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is a multi-billion-dollar registered investment adviser headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with office locations and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including being recognized by Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Drake

(949) 478-7425

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors