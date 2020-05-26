Beacon Targeted Therapies Launches Its Latest Clinical Trial and Drug Database Solution - Beacon Gene Therapy

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Targeted Therapies, a Hanson Wade Ltd company, is a leader in bespoke and tailored clinical trial and drug development database products in targeted therapies providing accurate, in-depth, and real-time information on the rapidly evolving drug development landscapes.

Today we announce the launch of our latest database solution – Beacon Gene Therapy, which addresses the growing demands on accurately tracking the gene therapy space with the latest scientific and technological innovations and monitoring competitors.

Our sector-specific, modular solution brings together all publicly known available sources of data on gene therapies and houses them under one repository. It is manually curated and includes clinical trial and drug records for preclinical, active, approved, and discontinued assets for all types of therapies where the gene/genetic material is being transferred to the patient, either through cell-free or cell-based mechanisms, aimed at treating non-oncology indications.

Beacon Gene Therapy Includes:

Viral and non-viral vector-based therapies

Modified cell therapies

Antisense or other naked DNA/RNA technologies

DNA/RNA based vaccines

Empty Vector Trials

Beacon Gene Therapy allows you to search the clinical trial and drug landscape by:

Gene/mutation

Editing technology (CRISPR/Cas9, Cas-CLOVER, etc.)

Gene delivery system

Route of Administration

and over 20 other search parameters

Allowing you to cut through the noise and focus in on the literature and insights you need for evidence decision-making on your drug development programs.

Our sources cover (but are not limited to):

Clinical Trials Registries

Scientific Journals and Publications

Company Reports and Presentations

Press Releases

Conference Reports and Abstracts

Government and Regulatory Organizations

Newspapers and other media

Patents

"Beacon is in a unique position to provide drug developers in the gene therapy space a complete clinical trial and drug development pipeline overview. To keep up with the many technological innovations and challenges in the space such as immunogenicity." - Curtis Dingley – Commercial Director, Beacon Targeted Therapies

For more information the Beacon Gene Therapy database solution, please visit: https://beacon-intelligence.com/gene-therapy .

