Beam Dental, Rippling Partnering to Simplify Benefits Shopping & Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Dental, one of the country's fastest-growing dental benefits provider, today announced a new partnership with Rippling , an all-in-one payroll, benefits, HR and IT platform that helps insurance brokers and employers shop for and select benefits for clients and employees.

Beam will offer 18 rich, competitively priced dental plans to Rippling's network of customers via its digital insurance agency*, which makes browsing, selecting, and administering benefits fast and easy for brokers and HR professionals. Members can then manage their benefits through Rippling's self-service functionality.

"Beam is thrilled to be partnering with Rippling on their next-generation employee benefits platform," said Alex Frommeyer, CEO and co-founder of Beam Dental. "Beam's innovative approach to group dental benefits and our focus on small business is perfectly matched with the Rippling customer. Both companies are poised to make an impact to the EB space for many years to come and are excited to achieve that as partners."

The partnership brings together two companies committed to creating a modern benefits shopping process that saves time by eliminating pesky paperwork and the need to navigate multiple channels to secure and manage benefits. Through this collaboration, members will not only have a fast, modern insurance experience, but Beam and Rippling will also have more time to devote to improving their respective customer experiences.

For Beam, that means building on their groundbreaking Beam Perks—a smart, electric toothbrush and custom toothpaste delivered to members' doorsteps that can reward groups with savings at renewal based on their brushing habits. For Rippling, it means streamlining HR and IT processes by integrating payroll, benefits, IT setup, and new-hire paperwork into one easy-to-use system.

"We're excited to connect brokers and small businesses with Beam through Rippling's state-of-the-art platform," said Matt Plank, VP of Sales and Head of Digital Insurance at Rippling. "We aim to make our customers' lives easier by offering industry-leading benefits and making it simple for all parties involved to manage those benefits. Our partnership with Beam will help us continue to hit that goal."

About Beam Dental

Beam Dental was built around the idea that blending technology with traditional insurance policies could bring incredible value to a commoditized employee benefits market. Beam Dental is a company's best choice for a differentiated, innovative take on dental and ancillary employee benefits with a nationwide network of dentists. For more information, visit beam.dental .

About Rippling

Rippling is the first way for businesses to manage their HR and IT — from payroll and benefits, to employee computers and apps — all in one, modern system. Rippling is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised over $65 million from top-tier investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Initialized Capital, Threshold Ventures, and Y Combinator. For more information, please visit www.rippling.com . *Digital insurance services provided through Rippling Insurance Services, Inc.

SOURCE Beam Dental

