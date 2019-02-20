Beamery Secures Workday as Strategic Investor and Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery, a leading talent engagement platform, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and it will join the Workday Software Partner Program. In addition, Beamery also announced that the Workday Talent Acquisition team has selected Beamery products that help further its efforts to identify early-stage, passive candidates and are complementary to Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), including Beamery Talent Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Beamery Talent Marketing, and Beamery Pages.

Beamery's mission is to help companies redefine the way they attract, engage, and retain top talent, helping deliver a better talent acquisition experience. The company has raised $40 million to date, experienced 300 percent growth in annual recurring revenue in the past 12 months, and has won a significant number of enterprise customers. Beamery's platform combines Talent CRM, Talent Marketing, Automated Compliance, and a Connected Integration layer to enable enterprises to approach recruiting like customer acquisition — from outbound prospecting and pipeline building to targeted nurture and engagement.

Beamery's technology enables companies to make smarter hiring decisions by deploying such things as large-scale data-mining, a 360-degree view of each candidate relationship, and machine learning algorithms to determine which prospects are most interested, in order to better nurture top candidates.

"We're thrilled to join the Workday family as a Software Partner," said Abakar Saidov, CEO and co-founder, Beamery. "The industry expertise that Workday brings to the table, combined with the product integration that shared customers will gain from our partnership, extends our position to help companies redefine the way they work with talent."

"Two things really stood out to us when selecting Beamery – its expertise in targeting early-stage, passive candidates, and its technology, which complements and extends the industry-leading capabilities of Workday HCM," said Charles Mah, Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition, Workday. "This partnership helps support our talent networking strategy focused on building stronger candidate relationships by understanding their interests and motivations, and then matching them with the right opportunities."

"Beamery and Workday share a commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that allow organizations to take a more strategic approach to talent acquisition," said Leighanne Levensaler, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Managing Director and co-head, Workday Ventures. "By partnering, Workday and Beamery will be able to help customers more effectively engage future talent with personalized experiences, so they can attract the best candidates in order to help their businesses grow and compete in the future."

About Beamery

Beamery is the leading Talent Engagement Platform. It enables enterprises to attract, identify and engage candidates on one unified platform, to deliver better talent acquisition — at scale. Beamery's mission is to help the world's best companies acquire their greatest assets: their people. Founded in 2014, Beamery is one of the leading UK technology companies and trusted by global organizations such as Continental, Zalando, Shop Direct, Grab and Balfour Beatty. Beamery has offices in London, Austin, and San Francisco.

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday, Inc., focused on accelerating the growth of emerging enterprise software companies that enhance the Workday customer experience and are complementary to Workday products and services. The $250 million fund was launched in February 2018 with investments in companies focused on areas such as machine learning, employee enablement, data and analytics, and robotic process automation.

SOURCE Beamery