Bear Real Estate Advisors Expands with Addition of Brody Westmoreland as Vice President

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors, a real estate investment services firm, announced today that the firm has expanded its team with the addition of Brody Westmoreland as vice president.

"Brody brings not only industry knowledge and a fresh strategic approach to our firm, but also an unparalleled passion and ability to create partnerships and long-lasting relationships," said Matt Bear, founder and chief executive officer. "We are thrilled that Brody has joined Bear Real Estate Advisors and are eager to have him help us continue to provide our clients with custom, comprehensive real estate investment services."

Prior to joining Bear Real Estate Advisors, Westmoreland spent time at Logic Commercial Real Estate, where he specialized in tenant and landlord representation. During his tenure, he helped close more than $155 million in transactions.

Previously, Westmoreland played professional baseball for Major League Baseball's Houston Astros. He is currently attending University of Las Vegas Business School and is set to graduate in the fall of 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Real Estate.

About Bear Real Estate Advisors

Bear Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, is a boutique real estate investment services firm that caters to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice. The firm focuses on Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.

