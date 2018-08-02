Bear Real Estate Advisors Represents Capital Square 1031 in Acquisition of Class A Memory Care Facility Near Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors announced today that the real estate investment services firm represented Capital Square 1031 in its acquisition of a 10,000-square-foot, Class A memory care facility in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas.

Located at the intersection of Spring Cypress Road and Champion Forest Drive, the newly constructed, 16-bed facility is 100 percent leased for 15 years on an absolute net basis to Village Green Alzheimer's Care Home. The facility is in Greater Houston, the fifth largest metropolitan area in the U.S., and is surrounded by several large residential developments.

"This memory care facility's long-term lease and ideal location, coupled with the fact that demand for assisted living and memory care facilities is currently on the rise, position it as an attractive investment property," said Matt Bear, founder and chief executive officer of Bear Real Estate Advisors. "The successful closing of this property serves as a prime example of Bear Real Estate Advisors' ability to source the best properties with the right attributes for our clients."

Village Green Alzheimer's Care Home specializes in caring for seniors living with memory impairments such as Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. The facility's intimate size creates a home-like setting for its residents and allows the 24-hour staff to deliver specialized care specifically tailored to each resident.

"Capital Square would like to thank Matt and Bear Real Estate Advisors for sourcing another high-quality, newly constructed medical property that closed in record time without any issues," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031.

The seller, Verdad Real Estate, was represented by Bill Pyle, vice president with Edge Realty Capital Markets.

About Bear Real Estate Advisors



Bear Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, is a boutique real estate investment services firm that caters to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice. The firm focuses on Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.

Contact



Lauren Burgos



Spotlight Marketing Communications



949.427.1399



lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Bear Real Estate Advisors

Related Links

http://www.bear-advisors.com

