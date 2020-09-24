Beard Joins Vertex Aerospace as SVP of Corporate Operations & Strategy

"I am extremely fortunate to have developed a long-term relationship with Vertex and am honored to continue building upon that," said Beard. "Driving company growth while creating more operational efficiencies will be my main priority to ensure we continue offering customers high-quality, affordable readiness."

Beard's relationship with Vertex dates back to 2007 when he served as vice president of operations and later provided consulting services to the Company from 2016 to 2019. Bill re-joined the Vertex team in September 2019, serving as the interim SVP of Corporate Business Operations and Business Development. Beard has a long history of success in aircraft maintenance, modifications, systems integration, aerospace manufacturing, and contractor logistics support services.

Retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer with over 20 years of naval aviation experience, Beard accumulated over 4,000 flight hours in a variety of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft as well as special mission aircraft.

"Bill's diverse and wide range of experience in the aerospace and defense industry have delivered a record of success at every level, from apprentice technician to corporate executive," said John "Ed" Boyington, Vertex Aerospace CEO and president.

Prior to consulting for Vertex, Beard served as the vice president and general manager of GKN Aerospace overseeing operations of flight-critical components production and assemblies for Boeing, Honda Aircraft Company, and Honeywell.

He brings over 40 years of combined experience in the aerospace and defense industry to the Company. Boyington notes that Beard's impressive portfolio and leadership will be key as Vertex continues to advance as a leader in the mid-level aftermarket aerospace market prioritizing continuous improvement and innovation.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector.

POC: Rachel C. Henson

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

601-760-9297

SOURCE Vertex Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.vertexaerospace.com

