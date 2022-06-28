Bearings Market: APAC to Occupy 56% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with JTEKT Corp. & LYC Bearing Corp | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bearings market share is expected to increase by USD 11.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The bearings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., C&U Group, JTEKT Corp., LYC Bearing Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Schaeffler AG, and The Timken Co. are among some of the major market participants.
The bearings market report covers the following areas:
- Product
- Anti-friction bearings
- Magnetic Bearings
- Other Bearings
- End-User
- Automotive Industry
- Heavy Industry
- ARS Industry
- Others
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for bearings in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- A primary factor for the growth of the market in focus is the growing demand for bearings from automotive, aerospace, electronic and electrical, and other end-users in developing countries such as China and India.
- The rise in disposable income is also expected to accelerate the demand for machinery in automobiles, electronics and electrical devices, and other goods, which require bearings.
- Drivers: The key factor driving the bearings market growth is the strong demand for high-quality bearings. The improving economic conditions in developing economies are creating a huge requirement for highly efficient machines for manufacturing industrial goods and household appliances.
- Trends: The major trend driving bearings market growth is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The high adoption of electric vehicles in Europe, the US, and APAC, mostly in China and Japan, due to the presence of regulations on carbon emissions and environmental safety, is encouraging vendors to develop new hydraulic equipment for electric vehicles. Sales of electric cars in the US increased by 45% between June 2016 and June 2017.
- Challenges: Increasing popularity of counterfeit products and used bearings is one of the key challenges hindering the bearings market growth. Bearings are highly essential for moving components in a machine to reduce frictional loss, which is unavoidable. The market is experiencing billions of dollars in sales every year with a large base of end-users. These products are illegally labeled and priced similarly to original brands. Thus, frequent breakdown time occurs within factories, which creates a bad image for original manufacturers worldwide.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Bearings Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Bearings Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Bearings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.11
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., C&U Group, JTEKT Corp., LYC Bearing Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Schaeffler AG, and The Timken Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
