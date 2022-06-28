Bearings Market: APAC to Occupy 56% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with JTEKT Corp. & LYC Bearing Corp | Technavio

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Scope

The bearings market report covers the following areas:

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Anti-friction bearings



Magnetic Bearings



Other Bearings

End-User

Automotive Industry



Heavy Industry



ARS Industry



Others

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for bearings in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

during the forecast period. and are the key markets for bearings in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. A primary factor for the growth of the market in focus is the growing demand for bearings from automotive, aerospace, electronic and electrical, and other end-users in developing countries such as China and India .

and . The rise in disposable income is also expected to accelerate the demand for machinery in automobiles, electronics and electrical devices, and other goods, which require bearings.

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the bearings market growth is the strong demand for high-quality bearings. The improving economic conditions in developing economies are creating a huge requirement for highly efficient machines for manufacturing industrial goods and household appliances.

The key factor driving the bearings market growth is the The improving economic conditions in developing economies are creating a huge requirement for highly efficient machines for manufacturing industrial goods and household appliances. Trends: The major trend driving bearings market growth is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The high adoption of electric vehicles in Europe , the US, and APAC, mostly in China and Japan , due to the presence of regulations on carbon emissions and environmental safety, is encouraging vendors to develop new hydraulic equipment for electric vehicles. Sales of electric cars in the US increased by 45% between June 2016 and June 2017.

The major trend driving bearings market growth is the The high adoption of electric vehicles in , the US, and APAC, mostly in and , due to the presence of regulations on carbon emissions and environmental safety, is encouraging vendors to develop new hydraulic equipment for electric vehicles. Sales of electric cars in the US increased by 45% between and June 2017. Challenges: Increasing popularity of counterfeit products and used bearings is one of the key challenges hindering the bearings market growth. Bearings are highly essential for moving components in a machine to reduce frictional loss, which is unavoidable. The market is experiencing billions of dollars in sales every year with a large base of end-users. These products are illegally labeled and priced similarly to original brands. Thus, frequent breakdown time occurs within factories, which creates a bad image for original manufacturers worldwide.

Bearings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.11 Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., C&U Group, JTEKT Corp., LYC Bearing Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Schaeffler AG, and The Timken Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Anti-friction bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Anti-friction bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Anti-friction bearings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Magnetic bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Magnetic bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Magnetic bearings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Other bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Other bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Other bearings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End user

6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Heavy industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 ARS industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: ARS industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: ARS industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB SKF

Exhibit 56: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 57: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 58: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: AB SKF - Segment focus

11.4 ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 C&U Group

Exhibit 63: C&U Group - Overview



Exhibit 64: C&U Group - Product and service



Exhibit 65: C&U Group - Key news



Exhibit 66: C&U Group - Key offerings

11.6 JTEKT Corp.

Exhibit 67: JTEKT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 LYC Bearing Corp.

Exhibit 71: LYC Bearing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: LYC Bearing Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: LYC Bearing Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 74: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: NSK Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 77: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 NTN Corp.

Exhibit 79: NTN Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: NTN Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: NTN Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: NTN Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 RBC Bearings Inc.

Exhibit 83: RBC Bearings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: RBC Bearings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: RBC Bearings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: RBC Bearings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: RBC Bearings Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 88: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Schaeffler AG - Key news



Exhibit 91: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

11.12 The Timken Co.

Exhibit 93: The Timken Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: The Timken Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: The Timken Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: The Timken Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

