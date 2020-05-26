BEARPAW Extends #BearpawCares Initiative To Provide Additional 1000 Slippers To COVID-19 Frontline Workers

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEARPAW, a global leader in footwear for women, men and children, will extend their ongoing #BearpawCares nomination-based charitable campaign benefiting the frontline workers of the COVID-19 crisis. From May 22nd through June 19th, BEARPAW will engage their social media followers and brand loyalists to nominate someone they know working on the frontline to receive a complimentary pair of comfortable and stylish slippers. Due to the success of the first 1000 pairs gifted, BEARPAW will now be donating an additional 1000 pairs of slippers all across the country.

"At a time when so many people have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, it was important for BEARPAW to support those on the frontline with the resources we have available and to thank them for working tirelessly in the fight against this pandemic," says BEARPAW founder, Tom Romeo. "We are proud to support those on the frontline and hope to provide them with a sense of comfort after a long day on their feet," he adds.

BEARPAW followers will be able to nominate one person of their choice by filling out a nominee form at bearpaw.com/bearpawcares. Entries must be following BEARPAW on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to enter. Nominees must be based in the United States. Every person selected will receive a congratulations email with directions for ordering.

For additional information regarding the #BearpawCares initiative, please visit bearpaw.com/bearpawcares. For more information on BEARPAW, please visit bearpaw.com.

BEARPAW Social Media Handles:

Instagram - @BEARPAWshoes

Twitter - @BEARPAWshoes

Facebook - @BEARPAWshoes

Pinterest - @BEARPAW

Youtube - @BEARPAWFootwear

Tik Tok - @BEARPAWshoes

ABOUT BEARPAW:

Tom Romeo founded the BEARPAW brand in 2001 with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. BEARPAW has carved out a niche area by providing customers with comfort and sensibility to set itself apart. From slippers to boots to casual footwear, only the finest materials are used to produce BEARPAW Footwear. By using the highest standards of craftsmanship BEARPAW can deliver the most stylish footwear while ensuring complete comfort. BEARPAW is available at Nordstrom, Macy's, Famous Footwear and DSW.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kathleen Myers, BEARPAW marketing [email protected]

SOURCE BEARPAW

Related Links

bearpaw.com

