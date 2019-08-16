Beastie Boys Limited Anniversary Edition Colored Vinyl To Be Released On October 4th

'Paul's Boutique,' 'Ill Communication' + 'Root Down EP' and 'To The 5 Boroughs'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4, 2019, a series of limited edition colored vinyl will be released to mark the anniversaries of Beastie Boys' Paul's Boutique (30th anniversary), Ill Communication (25th anniversary), including the Root Down EP, and To The 5 Boroughs (15th anniversary). All versions are pressed on 180gram vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.

Paul's Boutique 30th Anniversary (2LP Violet Colored Vinyl):
To mark the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys' 1989 landmark second album, Paul's Boutique will be released as a 2LP set pressed on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition violet colored vinyl.

Recorded in Los Angeles with a sample-based Dust Brothers production, Paul's Boutique marked a giant creative leap forward for Adrock, Mike D and MCA. Ranking high on critic's lists including Pitchfork's "Top 100 Albums of the 1980s," Time Magazine's "100 Greatest Albums of All TIME" and Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," Paul's Boutique went on to sell over 2 million albums. 

Ill Communication 25th Anniversary (2LP Silver Metallic Colored Vinyl) + Root Down EP (Orange, Red, Blue, Green Colored Vinyl):
Beastie Boys' multi-platinum selling album Ill Communication will be released as a limited edition, 2LP set pressed on silver-metallic colored vinyl. There will also be multiple limited edition vinyl pressings of Root Down EP, available as orange, red, blue and green, that will be randomly distributed and sold separately.

Released in 1994, Beastie Boys' fourth studio album Ill Communication debuted at No. 1 and was an unstoppable force, pervading every aspect of pop culture.

Its charge to the top of the charts was led by "Sabotage" and its legendary Spike Jonze/Nathanial Hornblower '70s TV police drama tribute, as Rolling Stone dubbed Ill Communication 1994's "soundtrack for summer." Crowds and critics alike were floored by highlights "Sure Shot," "Root Down" and "Get It Together," as Vibe—in the magazine's first cover story on a white artist–hailed Beastie Boys as "perhaps the most consistently innovative musicians to emerge out of hip hop." It was a claim that Ill Communication has justified for years to come, and 25 years later Ill Communication's impact has resonated with generation after generation.

Shortly after, Beastie Boy's released the Root Down EP featuring the original album version of "Root Down" off Ill Communication, plus several remix versions. Also included are seven live tracks from their 1995 European winter tour.

To The 5 Boroughs 15th Anniversary (2LP Blue Colored Vinyl):
Beastie Boys' self-produced dedication to their home state of New York, To The 5 Boroughs, celebrates its 15th anniversary with a 2LP, limited edition blue vinyl pressing.

Released in 2004, the platinum selling To The 5 Boroughs hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Current Albums, Rap Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts. The album features a steady mix of deep pop culture references in tracks such as "Shazam!" and "Ch-Check It Out," as well as more serious social and political issues with "Right Right Now Now," "It Takes Time To Build" and "An Open Letter To NYC." Rolling Stone stated "To The 5 Boroughs is an exciting, astonishing balancing act: fast, funny and sobering," while Pitchfork proclaimed, "the album's easy air speaks to veteran, nothing-to-lose attitude of both the city and the group."

Paul's Boutique (2LP)
A1  To All The Girls 
A2  Shake Your Rump 
A3  Johnny Ryall 
A4  Egg Man 
B1  High Plains Drifter 
B2  The Sounds Of Science 
B3  3-Minute Rule 
B4  Hey Ladies 
C1  5-Piece Chicken Dinner 
C2  Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun 
C3  Car Thief 
C4  What Comes Around 
C5  Shadrach 
D1  Ask For Janice 
B-Boy Bouillabaisse 
D2a  59 Chystie Street 
D2b  Get On The Mic
D2c  Stop That Train 
D2d  A Year And A Day 
D2e  Hello Brooklyn 
D2f  Dropping Names 
D2g  Lay It On Me 
D2h  Mike On The Mic 
D2i  A. W. O. L

Ill Communication (2LP)
A1        Sure Shot       
A2        Tough Guy     
A3        B-Boys Makin' With The Freak Freak
A4        Bobo On The Corner 
A5        Root Down     
B1        Sabotage        
B2        Get It Together           
B3        Sabrosa          
B4        The Update    
B5        Futterman's Rule       
C1       Alright Hear This        
C2       Eugene's Lament       
C3       Flute Loop      
C4       Do It   
C5       Ricky's Theme           
D1       Heart Attack Man      
D2       The Scoop     
D3       Shambala       
D4       Bodhisattva Vow        
D5       Transitions      

Root Down EP (Vinyl)
A1        Root Down (Free Zone Mix)  
A2        Time To Get Ill           
A3        Heart Attack Man      
A4        The Maestro   
A5        Sabrosa          
A6        Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)
B1        Root Down (LP)         
B2        Flute Loop      
B3        Time For Livin'           
B4        Something's Got To Give

Root Down EP CD
1.  Root Down (Free Zone Mix)        
2.  Root Down (LP)   
3.  Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)      
4.  Time To Get Ill     
5.  Heart Attack Man
6.  The Maestro         
7.  Sabrosa    
8.  Flute Loop
9.  Time For Livin'     
10.  Something's Got To Give

To The 5 Boroughs (2LP)
A1        Ch-Check It Out       
A2        Right Right Now Now
A3        3 The Hard Way        
A4        It Takes Time To Build           
B1        Rhyme The Rhyme Well       
B2        Triple Trouble 
B3        Hey Fuck You
B4        Oh Word?      
C1       That's It That's All       
C2       All Lifestyles   
C3       Shazam!         
C4       An Open Letter To NYC        
D1       Crawlspace    
D2       The Brouhaha
D3       We Got The   

