Beat Boredom With Casio This National Anti-Boredom Month

DOVER, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated in the month of July, National Anti-boredom month invites everyone to find creative and healthy ways to combat boredom. There are plenty of fun summer activities and opportunities to create new habits in the great outdoors. From starting a new walking routine, hiking at a nearby trail, enjoying a bike ride or an afternoon of fishing, Casio offers a portfolio of reliable outdoor timepieces that will help you connect with nature and stimulate your mind and body in a positive way.

PRO TREK PRG240

The triple sensor and solar powered PRG240-3 is an ideal watch for your next rugged adventure. The triple sensor measures altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing and its solar power capability always ensures a stable operation. The PRG240-3 has you covered during unpredictable weather conditions, as it is 100-meter water resistant, low temperature resistant and features large buttons with slanted diamond patterns for slip resistance. Additional features include a countdown timer, full auto EL light, thermometer, sunset/sunrise time, alarms and more. The PRG240-3 ($280) features a black case and bezel and green resin band for added comfort and a digital display.

PRO TREK PRTB70

The PRO TREK PRTB70-5 is best for those looking to enhance their outdoor experience with a durable, connected outdoor watch. Using Bluetooth® technology, the PRTB70-5 offers Smartphone Link connectivity via the PRO TREK Connected app enabling users to access useful information for the outdoors such as route log, calories burned and even access to 3,300 major coastal points around the globe to check tide graph, sunrise and sunset time and moon age information. The PRTB70-5 features quad sensor technology that detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude and temperature readings, plus an accelerometer to log daily step counts. For fishermen, the Fish-In Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day while the fishing timer's alarm automatically counts down to the next ideal catch period. The PRTB70-5 ($240) features a green bezel and urethane band.

For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home .

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com .

