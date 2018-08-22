Beat the Heat at aroma espresso bar With Free Premium Gelato Pops

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- aroma espresso bar will be giving away 7,000 free gelato pops on Aug. 23, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. at nearly all locations to celebrate summer with everyone. No purchase necessary.

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for" ... naturally flavoured gelato pops. Beat the heat with this frozen hand-held treat, available in Pistachio or Wildberries & Cream. Made in Canada with no artificial colours or flavours, it's the perfect pop when on-the-go this summer. The two flavours, Pistachio and Wildberries & Cream, are each only 110/130 calories, respectively.

Need a sweet treat after work? Why not grab a free gelato pop? Planning on grabbing a salad for dinner anyways? Grab a free gelato pop, too.

All locations (except for Billy Bishop and 3791 Bathurst Street) will be giving away free premium gelato pops to the first 150 customers lining up at 4:30 p.m.

What better way to end a busy day than to grab a free, refreshing gelato pop at aroma espresso bar?

aroma espresso bar Canada has expanded to nearly 50 cafés across the Greater Toronto Area and Southern and Western Ontario since 2007. Its nutritious Mediterranean-inspired menu features made-to-order salads and gourmet sandwiches prepared with fresh ingredients, bread and pastries baked fresh in-store throughout the day and a wide range of premium signature hot and cold beverages carefully prepared by expertly trained baristas. With a vibrant atmosphere, stellar service and professional catering, aroma espresso bar is beloved by its loyal clientele and an active member of the communities it serves. For more information, please visit aroma.ca or aroma.ca/store-locations/ to find the closest location.

