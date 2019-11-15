Beat The Holiday Hustle With Up To 25% Off Round Trip Return Fares On Greyhound

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced they are offering customers a discount of up to 25% off their return trip when they book round-trip travel on Greyhound.com or Greyhound's mobile app through December 1st.

"The holiday season is often one of the most common and expensive times to travel," said Todd Koch, vice president, strategy and business development, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "This season, we want to make travel more affordable by offering a discount that will complement our already low fares."

To further ease the stress of travel, customers can use the Greyhound app and e-ticketing to quickly board the bus. Once on the bus, they can connect to free Wi-Fi, relax into the reclining leather seats and watch TV shows or movies offered on Greyhound's onboard entertainment.

Fare discounts are automatically applied to the price of the return ticket. Tickets are valid only on the date and schedule for which they were purchased. For discount terms and conditions, see here. To purchase tickets, customers can visit www.greyhound.com or download the mobile app.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 3,800 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus, Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

