AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox Beverages, The World's Tastiest Party Punch, is now the official party punch of Oklahoma State University Athletics. Peach Punch, Tropical Punch, and Juicy Mango are available at Boone Pickens Stadium, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Cowgirl Stadium, and O'Brate Stadium. BeatBox will have year-round brand visibility and availability for all spectators at Cowboy and Cowgirl sporting events.

This three-year partnership kicks off the Cowboy's football season at the home opener under the lights on September 1st. At home games fans, 21 and older, can visit the on-site BeatBox activation outside the West endzone for product sampling, music, giveaways, and fun.

In addition to in-stadium and outside activations, BeatBox will utilize media and broadcast integrations across digital, print, and radio campaigns to amplify the partnership with OSU.

"As we continue to expand our partnerships beyond major national music festivals, we are constantly searching for new and exciting ways to integrate our product responsibly by connecting fans and bringing people together. And what brings people together more than cheering for their favorite team while enjoying BeatBox? Our partnership with Oklahoma State University gives consumers another fun place to drink the world's tastiest party punch," says Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing.

BeatBox Beverages, one of the fastest growing RTD brands of 2022, is currently available in more than 40,000 retail locations. The brand is the fastest growing alcoholic beverage brand on social media and has reached over 6 million customers at festivals and events to date in 2022.

"We could not be more excited to partner with OSU Athletics & Learfield Cowboy Sports Properties for the upcoming football and athletics seasons. BeatBox has deeply invested in its consumers through an all-inclusive customer experience so it was a natural fit to partner with OSU athletics as we continue to expand to new platforms and avenues to spread the BeatBox love," said Phil Jamison, VP of Sales - North America.

About BeatBox Beverages:

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial and Gen Z target.

