Beatitudes Campus Breaks Ground on New Patio Homes

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatitudes Campus is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 21 at 10 a.m., to mark the start of construction on the senior living community's 34 new Patio Homes.

Located on the Myrtle Avenue side of the 27-acre community, the Patio Homes are part of a larger master plan to enhance and expand Beatitudes Campus. The life plan community offers residential living, activities, amenities and services for older adults.

Patio Home Exterior Rendering Patio Home Interior Rendering

"It's easy to see why Patio Homes are a popular residential choice. They offer the best of all worlds — a comfortable home in a traditional neighborhood, convenient services that make life easier, plus restaurants, interesting activities, and healthcare all within walking distance," said Michelle Just, President and CEO of Beatitudes Campus. "We're excited to break ground on these wonderful, new Patio Homes for our neighbors-to-be."

The single-level, attached Patio Homes feature a mid-century modern design with sophisticated features and finishes, a full kitchen, garage, and front and back patios. They come with a lifestyle package that includes restaurant-style dining, maintenance, housekeeping, utilities, DIRECTV®, internet, phone, and onsite healthcare services, if ever needed. Along with the quiet neighborhood-style living, residents will enjoy unlimited access to all of Beatitudes Campus' activities and amenities.

Orcutt Winslow architectural firm of Phoenix is overseeing the project's design. The company specializes in sustainable design and has managed a variety of projects, from healthcare and higher education to religious and governmental.

Currently, more than 70% of the Patio Homes are reserved. For details about the Patio Homes or the master plan, call 602-995-6107 or visit beatitudesinspired.org.

About Beatitudes Campus

Beatitudes Campus is a not-for-profit life plan community founded by the Church of the Beatitudes. Since 1965, Beatitudes Campus has been dedicated to serving the needs of seniors. The community offers an engaging, vibrant lifestyle with convenient services and amenities, and enjoyable activities directed by the residents themselves. Residents have access to healthcare onsite, including rehabilitative therapies, memory support, assisted living and skilled nursing care, if ever needed. Beatitudes Campus is open to everyone, regardless of faith, gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, marital status, or sexual orientation.

