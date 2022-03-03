Beatriz Flores Gómez's new book "Versos Flores" holds heartbreaking fragments of a woman who suffered abuse and struggled with the trauma from those years.

Gómez writes, "There are times when your rosy life turns into a dark black, from which you think you will never be able to get out. Blind yourself by someone who looks like your prince charming and then turns into a monster, thinking that you built a family that does not exist, where guilt leads you to depend on that person, but over time you realize that it was he who failed, and you will come to the conclusion that only you worked for that desire, and he did not share the same desire. That he was your executioner in that golden prison, but with each blow you learned that you are stronger than you thought, that he was only preparing you to fly higher and no one will be able to cut your wings anymore.

You are not alone. My experience is a legacy for others.

Thanks for listening to me."

Published by Page Publishing, Beatriz Flores Gómez's voice is penned in these pages as a means for her to vent her soul into writing, unloading the pain she endured for over two decades as part of her healing process.

She hopes that others who are struggling too may find their voice and break free from the reins of abuse.

Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Versos Flores" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

