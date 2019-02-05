Beatriz Rossello, First Lady Of Puerto Rico, To Be Keynote Speaker At The XX Minority Women Leadership World Summit Miami 2019

MIAMI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC) is pleased to announce that Mrs. Beatriz Rosselló, First Lady of Puerto Rico, will be a keynote speaker at the XX Edition of The Minority Women Leadership World Summit Miami 2019, to take place March 29th – 30th, 2019 at the Miami Marriott Dadeland Hotel. The event is not open to the public.

The Summit will be titled "Inform, Empower, Inspire and Impact." Mrs. Rosselló will be speaking during the luncheon conference on Friday, March 30th, 2019.

The Minority Women Leadership World Summit 2019 explores ways to empower women by sharing stories from the front lines of change. It actively presents examples of women who have presided over this great awakening in global leadership. This year we face a wide range of important matters that still impact women today. These matters range from economic development and public service to the wage gap and the absence of educational opportunities for women around the world.

The exclusive Minority Women Leadership World Summit Miami 2019 will be a convening of mighty female leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, public officials, and high-level corporate executives. Together they will move and inspire with their provocative accounts and make waves with their new vision for years to come.

This year's invited speakers include Mrs. Ivanka Trump, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States; Mrs. Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady of Brazil; Maria Rios, CEO of Waste Nation; Mrs. Casey DeSantis, First Lady of the State of Florida; Waleska Rivera, CEO Danosa Caribbean and other exceptional women.

"The XX edition is the first gathering of its kind. The Summit aims to spotlight humanitarian efforts with the official participation of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Mrs. Rosselló," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce. "It will be a unique opportunity since traditionally our activities are based on business, technology, public and private investment. This time we are giving a human side to the Minority Women Leadership World Summit. We also appreciate the attendance of the Governor of Puerto Rico, who will accompany the First Lady," adds Mr. Mayorga.

About the Minority Women Leadership World Summit Miami 2019

It is the global stage for celebrating women's voices around the world in Business, Science, Governance and public service. There is a lot that has been done by and for women, but there's still plenty to do. The conference will bring leaders from various backgrounds and experiences to share ways women can contribute to Sustainable Development Goals and accelerate women's leadership in a bold new way.

About the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC)

Founded in Miami Dade in the year 2000, the mission of the USMCC is to build lasting prosperity for minority businesses in the U.S. through expansion of trade, public-private partnership, and the international cooperation, and implementing good practices that are the hallmark of the U.S. entrepreneurial spirit. The biggest obstacles to economic engagement and development for U.S. minority businesses are a lack of direction and connections and the unknown/perceived risks in the global market. The USMCC helps companies mitigate these risks through advocacy, access, and by identifying market opportunities. For more information: www.minoritychamber.net

For interview and agenda:

Maria Loaisiga

Public Affairs Director

director@minoritychamber.net

(786)406-2190

SOURCE U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.minoritychamber.net

