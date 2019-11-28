Beats Solo 3, Solo Pro, Studio 3 & Pill Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Beats by Dre Headphones & Speaker Deals Compared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beats by Dre deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best Beats Studio 3, Solo 3, Pill & Powerbeats deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Beats by Dre deals:

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Beats by Dre wireless headphones & speakers at Walmart - click for the latest prices on the brand new Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3, urBeats3, Powerbeats3 & BeatsX headphones & Pill speaker

● Save up to 67% on Beats by Dre Solo3, Studio3 & Powerbeats3 headphones and Pill speakers at Amazon - save on top-rated Beats wireless headphones and speakers

● Save up to $134 on Beats by Dre wireless noise canceling headphones at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3, Solo Pro and Solo 3

● Save up to 40% on Powerbeats3 wireless earphones at Walmart

● Save up to $110 on Powerbeats wireless earphones at Amazon

● Save up to 33% on Beats Solo3 headphones at Walmart

● Save up to 45% on Beats Solo wireless headphones at Amazon

● Beats Solo Pro available now at Walmart

● Save up to $70 on Beats Studio3 noise canceling wireless headphones at Amazon

● Save up to 20% on Beats Studio3 headphones at Walmart

● Save up to $134 on Beats by Dre wireless noise canceling headphones at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3, Solo Pro and Solo 3

● Save up to 38% on Beats Pill Bluetooth speakers - at Amazon

● Save on Beats by Dre headphones & Bluetooth speakers - at B&H Photo Video

Latest headphones deals:

● Save up to $180 on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser & Jaybird headphones at Amazon - save on a wide range of best-selling wireless headphones and earbuds

● Save up to 75% on wireless, over-ear & in-ear headphones & earbuds at Walmart - save on a wide range of top-rated AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy & Jaybird earbuds & headphones

● Save on top-rated JBL wireless on-ear & over-ear headphones at the JBL Black Friday Sale

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Beats by Dre headphones appeal mostly to fashion conscious consumers who want more than just an everyday headset. The Beats Solo 3 has a large battery run time and the ideal choice for most people. For noise-cancelling, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless offers solid performance and multiple color options. Beats also caters to people looking for portable Bluetooth speakers with the Beats Pill.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? The top two retailers offering extensive deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon customers purchased more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items within the first nine hours of Amazon's Black Friday sale in 2018. Amazon Black Friday shoppers are able to shop deals across every department and new deals are added on a daily basis.

eMarketer reports that Walmart generated almost 132 million online visits during Black Friday last year. It capitalized on its massive footprint by offering click-and-collect options for holiday shoppers.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends