Beatsource Brings Streaming Integration To Pioneer DJ'S rekordbox

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that brings in a new era in DJ technology, Beatsource, the music streaming service for open format DJs created by Beatport and the world's largest promotional record pool, DJcity, will today introduce the new Beatsource LINK technology. Beatsource LINK will instantly change the way DJs perform their sets, providing them with unprecedented access to a library of millions of hits from multiple genres of music, allowing professional and amateur DJs to stream music directly into their DJ software, more seamlessly than ever before.

Already a success last year in the dance music community when Beatport LINK was introduced in Pioneer DJ rekordbox, Beatsource now looks to emulate this success to the open-format DJ community, offering a comprehensive collection of new releases and classic hits to give both professional and aspiring DJs an expertly-curated DJ library. No matter what kind of gig, Beatsource LINK's convenient and reliable integration with rekordbox allows instant access to all the hits from top genres including Hip-Hop, Pop, R&B, Latin, Dance, and Reggae / Dancehall.

Another unique benefit for DJs of Beatsource LINK is the Offline Performance Mode feature, which provides the ability to store up to 100 songs in a locker that can be used without an internet connection. With this, DJs can create, build, and manage their personal playlists on Beatsource.com or directly in the rekordbox interface and not be dependent on a strong wi-fi connection for their DJ set. This unique Offline Performance Mode eliminates the need for DJs to download music and at long last makes available a reliable professional streaming solution for DJs.

Already, Beatsource LINK is being trialed by a number of top DJs such as A-Trak (GRAMMY nominee for the track "Barbra Streisand"), Paul Blair (aka "DJ White Shadow" GRAMMY- winning producer for Lady Gaga and A Star is Born soundtrack), and MistaJam (renowned DJ signed to Armada Music and radio personality who hosts BBC Radio1's Dance Anthems every Saturday). MistaJam stated, "I'm very excited to be able to play with Beatsource LINK! This will be an awesome tool for any DJ's arsenal, no matter what your skill level. Being able to play nearly any track I can think of directly from rekordbox is a huge benefit, making it faster than ever before to access this huge library of music."

The vast number of expertly-curated genre, artist, and occasion-themed playlists will also be available directly through rekordbox and give DJs access to a playlist for every occasion. For mobile DJs using a combination of Beatsource LINK and rekordbox, there has never been an easier solution to ensure that no song request is ever missing from their music library.

Currently, Beatsource LINK Beta is available for a 30-day free trial with rekordbox DJ software to get started. Beatsource LINK PRO and PRO+ allows LINK subscribers to stream higher-quality audio while online or download tracks to an offline storage locker of 50 to 100 tracks.

Beatsource LINK is launching with Pioneer DJ's rekordbox 6.0.1 on May 26, 2020. Beatsource is headed up by President Brian Wong (aka "DJ Quickie"), Chief Content Officer Edwin Paredes (aka "DJ Phenom") and affiliated with Beatport, run by CEO Robb McDaniels.

About Beatsource:

Beatsource is the premier digital music platform for DJs who specialize in performing Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, R&B, Dance and Reggae/Dancehall music at events around the world. Launched in 2019 as a joint venture between Beatport and DJcity, Beatsource provides its customers with an online download store, a subscription product integrated with DJ software and hardware companies and an exclusive promo pool subscription tier for professional DJs. Beatsource is based in Los Angeles, and has offices in Denver, CO, and Berlin, Germany. For more information visit www.beatsource.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

