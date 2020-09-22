Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA® of RichLife Advisors Named 2020 Retirement Coach Catalyst by Retirement Coaches Association

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beau Henderson, founder and lead retirement planning specialist at RichLife Advisors, an Atlanta-based wealth and retirement planning firm that provides pre-retirees and retirees with holistic wealth management services, has been named a 2020 Retirement Coach Catalyst by the Retirement Coaches Association. The award recognizes financial advisors who are advocating change, pushing boundaries and opening doors within the financial industry. Henderson is one of four advisors to receive the honor and was presented the award during the fourth annual Retirement Coaches Association Conference on Sept. 16, 2020, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I consider it a great honor to be recognized by an organization that prioritizes educating the public on the importance of retirement planning and helps retirement coaches across the world enhance their knowledge and skills," says Henderson. "I have dedicated my career to helping my clients understand the importance of planning for both the financial and non-financial aspects of retirement. In coaching my clients, my goal is to help lead them on a path toward a fulfilling retirement, and it's truly a wonderful feeling to be acknowledged for these efforts."

The Retirement Coaches Association was established to unify the emerging area of retirement coaching. Its primary goals are to establish consistent standards and methods of practice to increase professional credibility in the industry, enhance the knowledge and skills of retirement coaches worldwide and educate the public, raising awareness about the crucial role retirement coaching can and should play in the retirement planning process.

For more information about Henderson and RichLife Advisors, visit www.RichLifeAdvisors.com.

About RichLife Advisors

RichLife Advisors is an Atlanta-based comprehensive financial advisory firm that integrates both financial and non-financial aspects of one's life to create a retirement by design. Founder, lead retirement planning specialist and creator of the RichLife Retirement Success StrategyTM, Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA®, is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and has published ten books, including The RichLife—Ten Investments for True Wealth, The RoadMap to a RichLife: Success with Life, Relationships, and Money, Customized Social Security and 12 Steps to a Successful Retirement. In addition to a degree in psychology, he has earned Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®), National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®), Certified Financial Fiduciary, Certified Professional Retirement Coach (CPRC), Certified Bucket Plan Advisor, Master Certified Success Coach and Certified Master Behavioral Analyst designations. Henderson also maintains an active membership with Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM for continued study and mastery of IRAs and applicable tax laws. For more information about Beau Henderson and RichLife Advisors, visit www.RichLifeAdvisors.com.

RichLife Advisors, LLC provides investment advisory services through Fiduciary Capital, Inc. James Henderson (Beau) is a licensed insurance professional in GA.

Media Contact:

AdvisorPR®

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE RichLife Advisors