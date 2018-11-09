BEAU JOIE Champagne Taps Tiësto As Global Creative Director

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast Spirits LLC, owner of BEAU JOIE Champagne, today announced the joining of Internationally-recognized DJ and Grammy winning producer Tiësto as the Global Creative Director for the rapidly growing luxury brand.

Tiësto will be involved in all creative development of the brand including, but not limited to, brand strategy, social media campaigns and content generation, marketing partnerships and package ideation. In his first days with BEAU JOIE, he has already begun working with the brand's entryway into the Asian market with a focus on Hong Kong and China, two major areas of growth for the brand. Tiësto will work closely with the couple who created the brand, Jon Deitelbaum, President and CEO of Toast Spirits LLC and Brandis Deitelbaum, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, who have overseen the brand's progress in the U.S. to date.

"Tiësto is a great addition to the Management Team for BEAU JOIE. He will provide valuable insight into our audience and his understanding of global hospitality, entertainment and luxury culture will help guide the brand into 2019 as the champagne is now sold in 13 countries," said Jon Deitelbaum.

In addition to his role as Global Creative Director, Tiësto has made an equity investment in the company. His involvement comes at a time in which BEAU JOIE is experiencing triple digit growth both in the US and Internationally.

"I came to know BEAU JOIE through an encounter with the brand on a yacht during an incredible trip to Hong Kong and immediately knew I had to be a part of it," said Tiësto. "BEAU JOIE already possesses such a unique design aesthetic not to mention that the Rose' is the best champagne I have ever tasted! I am excited to help take this brand to the next level!"

BEAU JOIE Champagne combines supreme quality with impeccable, cutting-edge design, blending 60 % Pinot Noir and 40 % Chardonnay derived from grapes from Epernay, France. The unique patented bottle design features a copper casing and an innovative suit of armor that keeps the champagne colder longer and is created from second-generation copper scrap to eliminate unnecessary waste. The zero-dosage champagne is offered at luxury venues, hotels and retailers around the world, delivering crisp clean perfect taste from start to finish with none of the added sugars common in other champagnes.

About Special Cuvee BEAU JOIE Brut:

BEAU JOIE®, a.k.a. "BEAU", is a luxury Brut Champagne that breaks all paradigms. Combining supreme quality with impeccable, cutting-edge design, BEAU is made from the highest quality wine, naturally derived from the finest grapes of Epernay, France. A zero-dosage champagne with none of the added sugars common in other champagnes, BEAU's true, uninhibited flavors rise through to the palate, boasting the perfect level of sweetness naturally derived from the grapes and a clean taste from start to finish. The ground-breaking patented bottle is encased in a striking, hand-crafted copper suit of armor and developed with 100 percent recyclable materials. BERTRAND SENECOURT SPECIAL CUVEE BEAU JOIE is imported by Toast Spirits LLC Las Vegas, NV and Special Cuvee BEAU JOIE® is a registered trademark of Toast Spirits LLC.

About Tiësto:

Tiësto is a GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM" as proclaimed by Billboard. From his high-profile residency at Hakkasan, Las Vegas, to his crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world.

