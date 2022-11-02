Through this acquisition B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed, and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With this statement, B.I.G. is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with US-headquartered synthetic turf manufacturer Act Global to acquire its complete range of activities (November 1, 2022). Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment.

Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in The Growing Market for Sports Turf

In line with Beaulieu International Group's (B.I.G.) purpose statement 'Shaping sustainable living, together,' the group aims to develop and create innovative and sustainable flooring and material solutions to enhance the quality of living and working for every generation.

Therefore, and as part of its corporate strategy, the group is actively investing in key growth markets, including artificial grass, in order to further strengthen and expand its solutions portfolio. Today B.I.G. is a market leader in the fast-growing padel market, targeting further growth in soccer, hockey and other segments.

CEO Pol Deturck comments: "With the acquisition of Act Global, we not only strengthen our position in the global sports market and extend our manufacturing capabilities in North America, but we also expand our solution portfolio to key landscaping, aviation and landfill markets while boosting its research and development efforts for even more sustainable products in the future."

With headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA, Act Global is a FIFA licensee (soccer), FIH Preferred Supplier (hockey) and a World Rugby Preferred Turf Producer with over 300 certified fields installed around the world.

Its experience includes projects in over 90 countries, multiple NFL football installations, a growing North American landscaping business, patented aviation and landfill solutions, and recognition by the industry Synthetic Turf Council for its sustainability and philanthropic efforts.

Act Global CEO John Baize: "We are thrilled to join the B.I.G. family. Not only do we share the same customer focus, but also our solutions portfolio and teams are very complementary, putting us in an ideal position to continue our success in the sports and other markets."

Together, B.I.G. and Act Global will integrate their businesses and manufacturing activities over the coming months, ensuring business continuity for customers, partners, suppliers and employees.

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) is a worldwide specialist in flooring and material solutions. Headquartered in Belgium, B.I.G. employs over 4,900 people worldwide in 19 countries throughout Eurasia, America and Oceania and serves customers in 140 countries. In 2021, B.I.G. reported sales of €2.5 billion. At B.I.G., people work purposefully to build the future. B.I.G.'s sense of entrepreneurship and ambition enables the group to continue to grow sustainably together with employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the society in which B.I.G. operates.

Act Global is a global synthetic turf manufacturer with world-class manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Middle-East and Asia with product installations sold in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, US, Act Global is a FIFA licensee (soccer), FIH Preferred Supplier (hockey) and a World Rugby Preferred Turf Producer with over 300 certified fields installed around the world.

Its experience includes multiple NFL football installations, a growing North American landscaping business, patented aviation and landfill solutions, and recognition by the industry Synthetic Turf Council for its sustainability and philanthropic efforts.

Contact

Press contact B.I.G .: Pieter Lelieur| CHRO | [email protected] | phone +3256769710

Commercial Contact B.I.G .: Frederic Rasschaert | General Manager Artificial Grass | [email protected] | +34654622689

Contact Act Global: John Baize | CEO Act Global | [email protected] | phone +1 512 733 5300

