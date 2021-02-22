Beaumont Announces Its Third Annual Restaurant Week Is Back And Better Than Ever

"The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau has always touted the local food scene as a staple of our community and with 2020 as hard as it was on the restaurant industry, it's more important than ever to support your favorite local eatery so we can make sure their doors stay open and we can continue to get our favorite bites," said Marketing Director, Christina Majdalani Lokey. "We just want to help in any way we can."

New for 2021: ArTaco Festival, Beaumont's first Instagram pop-up, Beaumont Bock, dining deals, and so much more!

New for 2021 is the introduction of the Beaumont Bock Beer, produced locally by Pour Brothers Brewery. Kegs will be available at participating restaurants with diners having the opportunity to vote on their favorite can design and take home a free pint glass in the process.

We'll be fully kicking off the celebration on First Thursday downtown (3/4) which will unveil a BRAND-NEW art popup downtown between Art Museum of Southeast Texas and The Fire Museum of Texas. Created in collaboration with acclaimed Houston artist Shelbi Nicole Designs, we're on a mission to infuse a bit of whimsy and good times into a year that deserves a bright spot.

Now in its third iteration, Beaumont Restaurant Week has been record-setting each year with most of the participating restaurants seeing a 7-18% increase in revenue. The inaugural event drew nearly 15k diners and recorded close to 500K in sales.

Participating restaurants, menus and foodie events can be found at www.visitbeaumonttx.com/restaurantweek.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB

