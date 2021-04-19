Beaumont Capital Management Launches Inaugural Mutual Fund

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaumont Capital Management (BCM) announced that it has launched the BCM Decathlon Moderate Fund (DECIX/DECMX), the first mutual fund in the Decathlon family, with plans to broaden the offerings in the future.

"The BCM team is excited to open the Decathlon Moderate mutual fund in order to meet the demand we have been hearing from the marketplace and expand upon the growth and success we've seen with our separately managed account (SMA) strategies," said David Haviland, Managing Partner and Lead Portfolio Manager of BCM. "With flat or rising interest rates and more modest equity returns expected for the foreseeable future, a strategic 60/40 model portfolio is not likely to produce the same levels of return or downside protection it has over the past few decades. Everyone knows the 40-year bond bull market cannot continue forever."

The BCM Decathlon Fund aims to address these market conditions, providing advisors with a solution that can serve as an alpha engine and volatility buffer to traditional asset allocation models.

"For over a decade, BCM has demonstrated a strong track record with its SMAs. We are very excited by the opportunity to work with BCM on the launch of its new Decathlon mutual fund, broadening advisor and investor access to the firm's successful quantitative strategies," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

Advisors Preferred, an infrastructure provider for investment advisors looking to create and distribute mutual funds, serves as advisor to the Decathlon Moderate fund, with BCM serving as subadvisor.

The fund will be managed in a similar way to the firm's Global Multi-Asset Decathlon Moderate Tactics SMA. It is a global tactical asset allocation strategy that uses a predictive, quantitative approach focused on providing growth within a targeted volatility or risk budget. Selecting from a universe of diverse exposures, the fund can invest in virtually any asset class. It seeks to provide low-correlated returns and is designed to be an alpha engine to strategic asset allocation portfolios, while still emphasizing downside risk management.

While traditional asset allocation strategies can be a foundational portion of a client portfolio, they are incomplete on their own, according to BCM. The BCM Decathlon Moderate Fund can work harmoniously with these models to add alpha while also containing volatility within a set target range. This dynamic GTAA fund intends to use flexibility and ever-changing market conditions to its advantage, shifting allocations to capitalize on both long- and short-term opportunities in virtually any asset class.

For more information about the BCM Decathlon Moderate Fund, visit investbcm.com or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management (BCM) is an asset manager that provides solutions focused on improving investors' experiences and outcomes. Using quantitative research and rules-based processes, we seek to remove emotion from the investment process and provide growth with an emphasis on downside risk management. BCM's national team of regional and internal consultants focus on supporting clients, providing ongoing communication and taking a consultative approach to help advisors and investors achieve their goals. BCM serves as subadviser to the BCM Decathlon Moderate Fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading. Advisors Preferred serves as adviser to the BCM Decathlon Moderate Fund.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds through its many selling agreements and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadviser.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. include commodities risk, credit risk, emerging markets risk, exchange traded funds risk, fixed income risk, foreign currency risk, foreign investment risk, junk bond risk, management risk, market risk, no history of operations risk, quantitative investing risk, real estate risk, small and medium capitalization risk, swap risk and turnover risk. The Fund's prospectuses have additional details regarding the risks and should be read carefully.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

