Beaumont Hospital, Troy earns prestigious nursing designation for 3rd consecutive time

"Earning Magnet status is a tremendous accomplishment," said Susan Grant, RN, Beaumont Health executive vice president and chief nursing officer. "To sustain that level of excellence through three consecutive periods validates the hard work of the entire team at Troy, along with our commitment to quality and safety. We are proud of and grateful to Troy's amazing nurses and patient care teams."

Magnet was created in 1994 to recognize health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

The redesignation will be presented to Beaumont staff at the 2019 ANCC National Magnet Conference in Orlando, Florida in October.

"Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor that affirms our commitment and dedication to delivering the highest quality care," said Melissa Foreman-Lovell, RN, chief nursing officer, Beaumont Hospital, Troy. "Earning Magnet status for the third consecutive cycle is humbling. Nursing excellence is ingrained in our values. Every member of our team works hard to keep our patients safe and provide outstanding, compassionate care."

Hospital President James Lynch, M.D, described the Troy nursing team as "selfless and persevering."

"We are proud of our nurses and the staff at Beaumont Hospital, Troy," Dr. Lynch said. "This recognition represents a total team effort and our unwavering commitment to patient and family centered care."

During a recent visit to the hospital, Magnet surveyors reported:

Magnet standard for transformational leadership – for inviting and including more than 70 patient and family advisors to be involved in a variety of committees, including an executive council, which influences the organization's decision-making.

Magnet standard for exemplary professional practice – nurses are empowered to practice with autonomy, as evidence by their work and shared governance. Nurses explore, update and improve patient care, participate in procedure and policy development, and influence decisions in the institution.

Magnet standard for new knowledge and innovation – nurses researched and implemented an improved method of triaging patients with stroke symptoms. A special thank you to Sara Chung, RN , for developing this tool.

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak became the first hospital in Michigan to achieve Magnet status in 2004. Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe earned Magnet status in 2018.

Beaumont is celebrating Magnet recognition on via a new website: https://beaumontproud.org/

SOURCE Beaumont Hospital, Troy