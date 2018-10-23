Beautrio helps women to shine, enhancing Sino-French cooperation

As another example to enhance the cooperation between China and France, Beautrio, an Infinitus upmarket skincare brand featuring Chinese herbs, has partnered with top research institutions and established the CNRS - Paris Diderot University Beautrio International Collaboration Skincare Research Centre.

Beautrio works with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (Centre national de la recherche scientifique, CNRS) to discover the anti-aging and moisturising effects of the Chinese herbs.

Beautrio has also teamed up with Ashland, a Fortune 500 chemical R&D company in Sophia Antipolis, the acclaimed technology park in France, in pursuit of the premium raw materials.

"Beautrio carries forward the time-honoured oriental skincare wisdom and integrates western technologies with traditional Chinese herbs." Infinitus Promotion Director Wang Jian stressed that, "We strive to improve our product quality and safety and work right from the source of our products. Offering premium contemporary skincare solutions that features Chinese herbs has always been our essential aspiration."

The cooperation between Chinese and French enterprises has allowed Beautrio to adopt the growth model that harnesses strengths from both the East and the West. In this way, Beautrio has not only enhanced itself, but also contributed a new force from China to the world skincare industry.

