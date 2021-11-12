Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends & Drivers |Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter, and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In February 2021, LOreal SA finalized the acquisition of Takami Co. as announced on December 23, 2020.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Skincare:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Skincare products were the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. Products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skin care products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others. Consumers demand decent-quality and value-added skincare products at affordable prices.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of Distribution channels, maximum revenue was generated by offline segment in 2020





Most beauty and personal care products of varied sizes, packaging, and brands were sold through the offline distribution channel. This included retail formats such as specialty beauty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, warehouse clubs, salons and spas, department stores, drugstores, and medical institutes.

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments

Regional Market Outlook

South Africa is leading the market with a contribution of 53% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the beauty and personal care market by 2025.

Kenya would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and the Rest of Africa will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the beauty and personal care

Beauty and personal care Market Driver in Africa :

Innovation and product line extension:

One of the key factors driving growth in the beauty and personal care market in Africa is product innovation and product line extension. Innovation is vital for the beauty and personal care market in Africa as the demand for innovative products offering optimal use and functionalities is high.

The preference for beauty and personal care products that address multiple concerns within a minimal time span is also gaining momentum. A rise in the disposable income of customers heightens the spending power on beauty and personal cars.

Beauty and personal care Market Trend in Africa :

Emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients:

The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients is another major factor supporting the beauty and personal care market in Africa. Growing health consciousness and awareness of the harmful effects of toxic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products have spurred the demand for products with natural ingredients.

Therefore, some vendors focus on manufacturing beauty and personal care products without parabens, toluene, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), petroleum-based chemicals, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and sulfates. Manufacturers of hair care products and color cosmetics are focusing on developing products with natural ingredients to gain more customers.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Personal Care Market -The personal care market has the potential to grow by USD 148.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. Download a free sample now!



Hair Care Market -The haircare market has the potential to grow by USD 26.56 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. Download a free sample now!

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.51 Regional analysis South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 53% Key consumer countries South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

