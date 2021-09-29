Beauty Brands Tap into a New Generation of Creators

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Gloss Creators has recently emerged as the new home for beauty influencers to share their experiences, support each other, and make valuable connections with brands and other creators. Hello Gloss and community founder, Alex Avritch, says "it's the genuine love of beauty that drives our community to create rather than compete. I wanted to design a safe space where creators can meet new people, ask for help, share knowledge, look for collaborators, and hear directly from brands about what they're looking for and how to work with them."

Avritch has been an avid beauty enthusiast for as long as she can remember and had been looking for a way to break into the industry herself, but getting started proved difficult since community spirit and resources were scant. She notes further that it wasn't all that long ago that top influencer, Jeffree Star, famously tweeted "The beauty community is dying and is ready for a rebirth. Who will rise like a Phoenix?" Avritch, being a long-time fan of Star, soon realized she could leverage her experience as a community builder for Silicon Valley startups to bring about this long-overdue change, to rise up, and the result was Hello Gloss Creators.

Hello Gloss Creators arrived on the scene and quickly amassed a diverse membership of nearly 2,000 nano and micro influencers who are eager to grow their social followings and collaborate with both indie and mainstream beauty brands. "We have beauty brands actively posting in the forums and scheduling live stream events," says Avritch. "This is exactly why we're all here, and I'm hoping to see even more brands participate as they learn about us. It's a great platform for getting out in front of promising creators and talking about new products, or simply sharing some insights that our members are hungry to learn." It's this sense of true community that makes Hello Gloss Creators so appealing to its members, affectionately known as Glossies.

Looking forward, Avritch plans to accelerate the community's growth by hosting a series of sponsored makeup challenges which have proven to be incredibly popular with its members.

