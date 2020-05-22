Beauty by Earth Branches Out to Hand Sanitizer in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

DENTON, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a scarcity of hand sanitizer and other essential germ-fighting supplies on the market. To help facilitate this demand, Beauty by Earth was quick to formulate high-quality, germ-fighting hand sanitizer and make it readily available to customers.

The product is now available for purchase on its website at www.beautybyearth.com. Orders placed before 2 p.m. will ship that day. It is also available for wholesale. To find out more or become a wholesale partner, contact [email protected].

Beauty by Earth

"Our favorite antibacterial ingredients work together to kill germs while nourishing your hands. Made with organic aloe vera gel, peppermint essential oil, and lavender essential oil, it's a germ-fighting, skin-loving powerhouse," states Beauty by Earth's website. "Aloe vera gel. Honestly, you can't find a better base for a hand sanitizer. Its naturally occurring antioxidant and antibacterial properties make it a perfect choice. Your hands will love it too! It won't dry them out like conventional hand sanitizers will. Aloe vera also contains a number of vitamins and minerals which can boost immunity. In particular, Vitamin A helps take out rogue viral and bacterial threats. It's safe and effective for all ages and skin types."

"We are a family-owned business with a deep sense of community," said Ryan Greve, CEO of Beauty by Earth. "As soon as COVID-19 hit, development and distribution of a quality hand sanitizer quickly rose to the top of our priority list. I'm extremely proud of our small but mighty team for getting this done in record time so we are able to support communities across the county in fighting this pandemic."

As with all of Beauty by Earth products, customers won't find any parabens, phthalates, sulfates, fragrance or any other questionable ingredients in this hand sanitizer.

"I fell in love with Beauty By Earth 4 years ago after using their Lip Balm. Over the course of the past 4 years I've managed to replace all of my skincare items with their natural products, made with a lot of certified Organic ingredients. My skin, lips and hair love these products. The customer service side of Beauty By Earth is amazing! I have never come across a company that gets to know their client base like this one. I highly recommend Beauty By Earth to everyone!" – Sara B.

Beauty by Earth was founded in Dallas, Texas, by two friends searching for safe skincare products for their young children. Their mission is to provide premium organic and natural skincare products at an affordable price, thereby making them accessible to all. The products are Certified Cruelty-free, created from responsibly sourced ingredients, highly rated on EWG, and are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit beautybyearth.com.

Press Contact: Danielle Greve, 469-777-6501, [email protected]

