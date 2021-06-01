Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The beauty drinks market will witness Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Beauty Drinks Market Participants:

Asterism Healthcare Group

Asterism Healthcare Group operates its business under Unified segment under which the company offers bioavailable liquid and solid dose functional foods and dietary supplements formulated from plant-based compounds, probiotics, advanced peptides, micronutrients, Japanese Kampo, and other functional vitamins and supplements ingredients.The company offers beauty drinks such as collagen drinks for hair, skin, and nail care.

Bode Pro Inc.

Bode Pro Inc. manufactures and distributes health and wellness products in countries such as Canada, Japan, and the US. The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others.

Bottled Science Ltd.

Bottled Science Ltd. offers a skincare drink that boosts the body's natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, hence improving skin's elasticity and youthful appearance. The company offers beauty drinks such as skinade, that delivers essential micronutrients in liquid form and aims to re-build the collagen matrix in the skin.

Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Beauty drinks market is segmented as below:

Product

Collagen Protein



Vitamins and Minerals



Fruit Extracts



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA



The beauty drinks market is driven by growing prevalence of premature aging. In addition, increasing frequency of new product launches is also expected to trigger the beauty drinks market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

