Beauty drinks market to grow by 4.2% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prevalence of premature aging will drive Growth - Technavio

Dec 14, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Beauty drinks market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Collagen protein, Vitamins and minerals, Fruit extracts, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the beauty drinks market, request a sample report
Europe will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The beauty drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.3 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.53% according to Technavio.
Beauty drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Beauty drinks market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Bode Pro Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others.
- Duo Wen Pte Ltd.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Sparkle skin boost plus.
- DyDo Group Holdings Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Grape Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Satsuma Mikan Mandarin Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, and Dydo Fukkokudo Lemonade 350ml.
Global Beauty Drinks Market – Market Dynamics
Major drivers:
- Growing prevalence of premature aging
- Increasing frequency of new product launches
- Growth in online retailing
KEY challenges:
- Growing adoption of popular alternatives for beauty drinks
- Lack of government regulations
- Decomposition of collagens by digestive enzymes
Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The beauty drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this Beauty Drinks Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Beauty Drinks Market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the Beauty Drinks Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Beauty Drinks Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Beauty Drinks Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Soft Drinks Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The soft drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 622.47 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Functional Drinks Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The functional drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 57.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (energy beverages, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and others), application (health, wellness, and weight loss), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Beauty Drinks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
156
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 353.3 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.2
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global beauty drinks market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global beauty drinks market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Collagen protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Collagen protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Vitamins and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Vitamins and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Fruit extracts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Fruit extracts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Asterism Healthcare Group
- Exhibit 116: Asterism Healthcare Group - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Asterism Healthcare Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Asterism Healthcare Group - Key offerings
- 12.4 Bode Pro Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Bode Pro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Bode Pro Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Bode Pro Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Bottled Science Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Bottled Science Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Bottled Science Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Bottled Science Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Duo Wen Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Duo Wen Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Duo Wen Pte Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Duo Wen Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 DyDo Group Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 128: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Feed Your Skin JV SL
- Exhibit 132: Feed Your Skin JV SL - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Feed Your Skin JV SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Feed Your Skin JV SL - Key offerings
- 12.9 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Juice Generation
- Exhibit 138: Juice Generation - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Juice Generation - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Juice Generation - Key offerings
- 12.11 Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Kino Biotech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Kino Biotech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Kino Biotech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Lacka Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Lacka Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Lacka Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Lacka Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Minerva Research Labs
- Exhibit 147: Minerva Research Labs - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Minerva Research Labs - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Minerva Research Labs - Key offerings
- 12.14 Miromed Group SA
- Exhibit 150: Miromed Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Miromed Group SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Miromed Group SA - Key offerings
- 12.15 Sappe Public Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Sappe Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Sappe Public Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Sappe Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Vital Proteins LLC
- Exhibit 159: Vital Proteins LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Vital Proteins LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Vital Proteins LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 167: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article