Beauty drinks market to grow by 4.2% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prevalence of premature aging will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Beauty drinks market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beauty Drinks Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. among others

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Collagen protein, Vitamins and minerals, Fruit extracts, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Europe will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The beauty drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.3 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.53% according to Technavio.

Beauty drinks market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Beauty drinks market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Bode Pro Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others.

The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others. Duo Wen Pte Ltd.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Sparkle skin boost plus.

The company offers beauty drinks such as Sparkle skin boost plus. DyDo Group Holdings Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Grape Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Satsuma Mikan Mandarin Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, and Dydo Fukkokudo Lemonade 350ml.

Global Beauty Drinks Market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers:

Growing prevalence of premature aging

Increasing frequency of new product launches

Growth in online retailing

KEY challenges:

Growing adoption of popular alternatives for beauty drinks

Lack of government regulations

Decomposition of collagens by digestive enzymes

The beauty drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Beauty Drinks Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Beauty Drinks Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Beauty Drinks Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Beauty Drinks Market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Beauty Drinks Market vendors

Beauty Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 353.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global beauty drinks market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Asterism Healthcare Group

12.4 Bode Pro Inc.

12.5 Bottled Science Ltd.

12.6 Duo Wen Pte Ltd.

12.7 DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

12.8 Feed Your Skin JV SL

12.9 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

12.10 Juice Generation

12.11 Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.

12.12 Lacka Foods Ltd.

12.13 Minerva Research Labs

12.14 Miromed Group SA

12.15 Sappe Public Co. Ltd.

12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.17 Vital Proteins LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

