Beauty Expert Marlena Stell Launches New YouTube Series To Inspire Women

SEATTLE, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlena Stell, is a 10-year beauty Industry expert and self-made millionaire. Starting as a struggling entrepreneur, Marlena quickly realized the need to take her career path into her own hands. She made a shift from being a YouTube influencer to starting her own makeup line. This is when Makeup Geek was born.

The challenges of starting and maintaining a new cosmetic line were not easy. With real life issues happening and the development of an enterprise on the horizon, Marlena faced hard life changing decisions that she shared candidly with her audience. Through this process she came to the realization that she was not alone.

"I've faced some tough issues in my life and have had to learn how to heal in ways I never thought I would have to do. Now, I'm ready to share my process and help others as much as I can."



- Marlena Stell, CEO, Philanthropist, and Founder, Makeup Geek and Marste

LINK: https://youtu.be/biso0EcGd1g



Her new YouTube series, Beauty and The Boss gives women an opportunity to shift their perspective and ultimately transform their lives by taking a first step towards self care and self love. By sharing challenges and potential solutions, along with Beauty tips and education #BATB gives ladies inspiration to slay with confidence and walk in faith!

To learn more, catch Beauty and The Boss on YouTube at #BATB. To stay informed about events or upcoming product launches, visit www.makeupgeek.com and join their mailing list.

Contact:

Katrina L. Jefferson

Makeup Geek

katrina@chicaintelligente.com

About Marlena Stell

Marlena is the quintessential Makeup Geek! She's made a name as one of the first YouTube beauty experts to share makeup tips and looks. In addition to geeking out about beauty products, Marlena has always been passionate about helping others feel beautiful from the inside out...with or without makeup. Marlena can be found on Instagram and Twitter @marlenastell and on YouTube @makeupgeektv. Makeup Geek www.makeupgeek.com Marste www.marstefashion.com

SOURCE Makeup Geek

Related Links

http://www.makeupgeek.com

