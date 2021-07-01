Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki Shares Advice for Looking Good This Summer With the TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup and Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki is the owner of Chic Cosmetique. Nicolette shares some of her cool summer beauty secrets for looking HOT this summer. Just in time for barbeques, beach and pool time, Nicolette has the secret for looking your best after a long season of COVID and not a lot of fun. Nicolette has some pro tips for getting the skin and hair ready for some summer fun.

Nicolette Brycki shares her favorite beauty tips for this summer

HAIR CARE SUGGESTIONS FOR SUMMER

Due to the heat, hair is extra fragile during the summer months. Frequent washing can strip the scalp of its natural oils. One recommendation is to try using a dry shampoo like COLAB. It is a weightless formula that uses a very fine starch to absorb oil. It refreshes roots and leaves hair looking healthy, clean and vibrant with zero white residue. Uniquely formulated for all hair types, colors, and textures, COLAB is also cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan-friendly. They also have a new overnight renew formula that works to absorb oil, detox hair and care for the scalp during sleep. Simply spray, sleep, and wake up with refreshed hair. Now get everyone's favorite, Original, in a super-sized can. For more information, visit www.colab-hair.com.

IMPORTANT PART OF A SUMMER BEAUTY TREATMENT

Just in time for summer, get that glow from head to toe with Tree Hut's new Sugar Face Scrubs. With 100% natural exfoliants, these face scrubs leave skin radiant and glowing. There are four fruity scents that smell good enough to eat and are perfect for summer. Try the Pineapple & Papaya, it smooths and brightens skin. The Tree Hut Sugar Face Scrubs are super hydrating, and they reveal gorgeous, clean skin and a natural glow. Find them exclusively at ULTA and Ulta.com for under $10. For more information, visit www.treehutshea.com.

