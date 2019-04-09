Beauty in the Big Apple - Ballistic Battista Electric Hypercar Debuts in North America

Automobili Pininfarina's 1,900 hp pure-electric Battista hypercar will officially launch in North America at a special premiere in Manhattan, New York on the evening of 16th April.

The stunning zero-emissions Pininfarina Battista makes its North American debut following its starring role among all cars presented at last month's Geneva International Motor Show. Strong demand is now being managed by specialist retailer partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, where clients are able to apply to own one of just 150 that will be hand-built at Pininfarina S.p.A. in Italy next year.

A maximum of 50 Battista hypercars will begin arriving in North America from late 2020 and over half the allocation has already been reserved through Automobili Pininfarina's network of six specialist luxury car retailers in Los Angeles (O'Gara Coach Co. LLC), Miami (The Collection LLC), New York (Miller Motorcars), San Francisco (Price Simms Auto Group), Toronto (Pfaff Automotive Partners) and Vancouver (Weissach).

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Our clients recognize the Battista is a truly beautiful, guilt-free hypercar and the first EV they are really able to fall in love with.

"Electricity is the enabler for us to develop new automotive landmarks – the Battista will be our first car, and the most powerful car that will have ever been designed and built in Italy. Just eight months after making its private global debut under the codename PF0 at 2018's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, we are back with our beautiful production-ready model, and an intention to return to Pebble this year with PF1 – our next exciting pure-electric luxury car."

Car collectors, supercar owners, business leaders and automotive influencers have been invited to see the Battista at a series of private briefings in New York between 16th and 18th April before the stunning Grigio Luserna satin grey carbon-bodied hypercar departs for further appointments in the USA and Canada.

The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – that combine to produce a targeted 1,900 hp and 1,696 lb/ft torque. Development of the car as both a hyper performance and an eminently drivable, luxury car – ballistic in a straight line and enjoyable on a long drive – is in the hands of Nick Heidfeld, one of the most experienced and respected drivers from both Formula 1 and Formula E.

Joining Nick, and as equally inspired by the challenge of developing the Battista in just 18 months, is a stellar management team of design and engineering experts responsible for many of the most impressive and exciting performance cars of recent years. They include Design Director, Luca Borgogno (Lamborghini Urus), Chief Technical Officer, Christian Jung (Porsche Mission E) and Director, Sportscars, Rene Wollmann (Mercedes-AMG Project One).

Featuring beautifully elegant design, a single-charge range targeting 300 miles or equal to a non-stop drive from New York to New Hampshire, and a sprint from zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds – faster than a Formula 1 car – the Battista represents a new reality for electric car desirability in cities, in suburbs and on circuits.

With just 50 of the $2.5m EV hyper GTs coming to America, the remaining 100 Battistas will be split equally between the European and Middle East/Asia regions meaning the car's rarity will match its extreme power and elegant beauty. Potential customers are invited to apply to own a Battista now using an online service within the company's website: https://www.automobili-pininfarina.com/viewing.

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina and the Battista

Automobili Pininfarina will offer a range of pure-electric luxury cars from late 2020. The first, the Battista, takes the name of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of Pininfarina, the Italian automotive styling house he began in 1939. It will be designed and hand-crafted under contract by Pininfarina S.p.A. in Cambiano, Italy.

