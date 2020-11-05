Beauty Mogul & Founder Of It's A 10® Haircare, Carolyn Aronson, Launches Her First-Ever Makeup Line, Be A 10™ Cosmetics

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, best-known as the CEO & Founder of Global haircare brand, It's A 10® Haircare, is proud to announce her next venture in the beauty industry, this time with the launch of her first-ever cosmetics brand, Be A 10™. Upon launch, the certified cruelty-free makeup line will boast an extensive range of high-quality products, from mascara and lip glosses, to foundations, highlighters and much more , all of which will exclusively be available on BeA10.com.

Setting itself apart from the competition, Be A 10™ was created for the multi-tasker at heart – the everyday individual in pursuit of easy-to-use makeup that provides a finished, professional-quality look in 10-minutes-or less. When creating the brand, as a seasoned expert, Carolyn looked to her target-market and realized they were overwhelmed by the amount of choices available to them. She aimed to simplify their routines (as she did with her successful haircare line renowned for each product's ability to solve 10 problems all-in-one bottle) and free up the fussy amount of steps and time our usual routines require. So became a range of products, all of which are multi-use, and can fit in one makeup bag.

"From my earliest days in the beauty industry, and through the years leading up to the success of It's a 10® Haircare, I have always maintained that my products be trusted for quality ingredients and that they truly deliver on the promised benefits and results. That's why I wanted to enter the cosmetics space, to continue to create products that are easy-to-use and address beauty needs from head to toe."

To kick-off this monumental launch, Be A 10™ Cosmetics is proud to announce that it will be the official makeup sponsor of the upcoming Miss Teen USA and Miss USA 2020 competitions, taking place on November 7th and November 9th, respectively. This will be alongside It's A 10® Haircare, which will act as the shows' official haircare sponsor as well. During the Miss USA competition, viewers will also see Carolyn make her debut as a member of the selection committee, chosen because of her success as an entrepreneur.

"At Be A 10™ Cosmetics and It's A 10® Haircare, we are proud to have partnered with the wonderful Miss USA Organization to act as their official makeup and haircare sponsors for this year's shows. We felt this was such an organic partnership, because much like our products, each of the women competing are multi-facetted, dynamic and can do it all!" said Aronson.

To further celebrate the launch and the partnership with the Miss USA Organization, Be A 10™ Cosmetics will be offering a ­ free Belong to Me Lip Gloss in shade Be Strong|Peach ($22 value) with any purchase on Bea10.com, from Saturday, November 7th through Monday, November 9th 2020, to give you a perfect pout that will keep you coming back for more!

To see more of Be A 10™ Cosmetics and It's A 10® Haircare, tune into Miss USA live on FYI™ Monday, November 9 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. EST and Miss Teen USA on the live-steam at the Miss Universe Organization's social channels Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 to 11:00 EST.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

SOURCE Be a 10 Cosmetics; It's a 10 Haircare

