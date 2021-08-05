BEAUTY NEWS! Stila Cosmetics Now Available At Target!

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige cosmetics brand Stila Cosmetics is now available at everyone's favorite one-stop-shop Target, as part of the new Ulta Beauty at Target partnership. This match made in shopping heaven marries two retail giants, creating an exciting new beauty experience that will reach both beauty lovers and the Target shopper alike. With the introduction of Ulta Beauty at Target, consumers can now shop for their favorite home, food, lifestyle and beauty essentials all in one convenient location.

"We are so thrilled to be a part of the Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop," says Desiree Tordecilla, Chief Marketing Officer at Stila Cosmetics. "When Ulta first announced they would be launching prestige brands years ago, we knew we had to get on board immediately. Ulta has always provided the unique opportunity to reach new consumers outside of the traditional mall and department store environment, and Ulta at Target is the next evolution of in-store beauty shopping. Who doesn't love Target? We're excited to be part of this opportunity to allow consumers to grab everything on their shopping list, from household essentials, to beauty items, all in one place. We look forward to this exciting new retail chapter for both Ulta and Stila, and cannot wait to see how our customers respond to this partnership."

This unique shop-in-shop experience features a roster of Ulta Beauty's most prestigious brands including Stila. Customers will be able to shop Stila Cosmetics cult favorite, award-winning offerings, including its beloved Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick and Heaven's Hue Highlighter.

Ulta Beauty at Target will debut at more than 100 Target locations across the United States this July, with additional locations to be added throughout 2021/2022. For those who prefer to shop online, Target and Ulta Beauty will be bringing the fun and discovery to an immersive online experience at Target.com. This new partnership with Ulta at Target provides Stila with a new retail home both in-store and online, ensuring the brand's continued growth and increasing its reach amongst consumers.

At Stila Cosmetics, artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic approach that translates from the runway to real life. For over 25 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion week makeup and creating artistry proven products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight, and that take a woman anywhere she dreams to go.

