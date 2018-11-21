Beautycounter - the leader in clean beauty - Endorses the Personal Care Products Safety Act

The bill, introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), takes a significant step toward updating the current regulatory structure governing cosmetics and skin care products. It calls for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate the safety of ingredients used in beauty and personal care products, gives the agency the ability to recall harmful products from the market, promotes better transparency for consumers, requires companies to report adverse events related to their products to the FDA and provide the agency with the ability to review ingredients commonly used in personal care products.

"Over the past six years, Beautycounter's mission has brought us to Washington DC and state legislatures across the country to build momentum for legislative reform of the beauty industry," said Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter's Founder & CEO. "That is why we are again proud to support the Personal Care Products Safety Act, a bill that prioritizes safety while helping businesses thrive. We applaud the continued leadership of Senators Feinstein and Collins to strengthen outdated regulations and protect public safety. Much more needs to be done to fully protect consumers and Beautycounter will fight to ensure that the most health protective law passes Congress."

Despite its continuous growth, the $70 billion beauty industry in the United States has largely gone unregulated. The Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act of 1938 is the most recent major regulation adopted by the industry, which essentially allows personal care product companies to self-regulate. The Personal Care Products Safety Act would give the FDA more oversight to ensure product safety through a variety of mandates, including having to evaluate a minimum of five ingredients, or classes of ingredients per year for safety; ordering recalls; requiring complete ingredient information on labels and more.

"From shampoo and shaving cream to deodorant and make-up, every American comes into contact with personal care products every day," said Senator Feinstein. "Families trust that these products are safe, but unfortunately many ingredients have never been independently evaluated. Our bipartisan legislation, which has the support of numerous companies and consumer advocacy groups, would modernize FDA's oversight authority and give consumers confidence that everyday personal care products won't harm their health."

Beautycounter is mobilizing its base in support of the bill, including its clients and network of more than 40,000 Independent Consultants across all 50 states. To celebrate the bill introduction and the brand's 6th anniversary, Beautycounter Consultants will be holding meetings with local members of Congress in their hometowns, urging them to support the Personal Care Products Safety Act. A certified B Corporation, Beautycounter has been active on Capitol Hill since its founding in 2013, and launched the Counteract Coalition in 2017, a group of nearly 20 clean, high-performance beauty brands dedicated to advancing a safer cosmetics industry.

About Beautycounter:

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin-care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is "to get safer products into the hands of everyone". Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand (direct to consumer through multiple channels) that is now available online at beautycounter.com, in the New York City boutique, in seasonal East Hampton and Nantucket pop-ups, through strategic partnerships, and approximately 40,000 Consultants across North America. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com .

