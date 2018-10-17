Beautycounter Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Goldman Sachs selected Ms. Renfrew as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Renfrew founded Beautycounter with the mission of getting safer personal care and beauty products into the hands of everyone. Under Gregg's leadership, Beautycounter has led a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry since its launch in 2013. In addition to offering its own full collection of high-performing products, Beautycounter also advocates at the federal level to urge for stronger cosmetic safety laws which have stood largely unchanged since 1938.

"On behalf of Beautycounter, I am honored to be recognized for the second year for the work we are doing in the fight for better beauty. I am humbled to stand alongside other entrepreneurs whom I respect greatly and who are working to redefine our respective industries," said Renfrew. "The growth and progress toward our important missions would never be possible without the support of companies like Goldman Sachs."

"A dynamic economy depends on dynamic entrepreneurs who disrupt industries and occasionally give birth to entirely new sectors," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "The purpose of Builders + Innovators is to support emerging leaders in their quests to innovate faster in order to grow their ideas. We are pleased to recognize Gregg as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2018."

For nearly 150 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Beautycounter:

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is "to get safer products into the hands of everyone." Beautycounter develops and distributes nearly 150 products across skin care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby and personal care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand (direct to consumer through multiple channels) that is now available online at Beautycounter.com, in our seasonal East Hampton and Nantucket pop-ups, through strategic partnerships, and through 30,000+ consultants across North America. Beautycounter will open its first physical retail store in New York City this Fall. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com.

SOURCE Beautycounter

Related Links

http://www.beautycounter.com

