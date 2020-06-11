Beaver Paper Partners with Georgia Cities in the Fight Against COVID-19

ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a private-public partnership, Beaver Paper, a member of Koehler Paper Group, has donated over three thousand anti-microbial face masks to the cities of Gwinnett County to help support their COVID-19 response efforts.

Led by Donald P. Burke, CFO of Beaver Paper, the partnership provided the Cities of Grayson, Norcross, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Sugar Hill and Dacula with much-needed washable, reusable face masks to help protect city employees and blunt the spread of COVID-19 as they return to their work environments.

"Since the coronavirus pandemic began, we wanted to step-up and help our local communities," said Donald P. Burke. "We appreciate our city workers and we are proud to be able to provide the PPE resources needed for our local communities in Gwinnett County."

Beaver Paper partnered with InkJet Performance and Big Duck Canvas to create reusable face masks to keep their own returning employees safe and branched out to make sure the communities where employees lived had sufficient quantities of PPE masks, which are essential to keep workers safe.

Members of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce were instrumental in coordinating the donation of face masks for the cities of Gwinnett County.

About Beaver Paper

Beaver Paper, a member of Koehler Paper Group, is a globally recognized producer of TexPrint® sublimation paper, ProTex™ tissue and TexStyles® graphic fabrics for the dye sublimation and digital print industry. With over 40 years of experience, Beaver Paper offers the most comprehensive portfolio of sublimation media. Our products are in 51 countries worldwide and are carried by distributors as well as direct sales out of our Georgia headquarters and distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California, Willstätt, Germany and Zaandam, NL.

Our worldwide distribution partners possess the knowledge and expertise to ensure superior results. Beaver Paper customers have our commitment to providing exceptional, quality products every time. For more information, visit www.beaverpaper.com.

