BeBalloonSmart for Earth Day

TRENTON, N.J., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are planting trees, recycling or doing beach clean-ups, Earth Day has become a milestone and reminder every Spring that we all need to do our part to be" green" and protect our planet.

Clean-ups are important; but taking steps to prevent common items from becoming litter is an even better way to tackle this growing problem.

The Balloon Council (TBC), a non-profit organization comprised of earth friendly balloon retailers, distributors and manufacturers, is dedicated to educating the public about the proper ways to use and dispose of balloons.

The balloon community is deeply committed to promoting green practices for balloon use to help keep our land and waterways clean and to ensure the health of sea creatures, birds and wildlife.

These Smart Balloon Practices are simple tips that people of all ages can follow to keep balloons from becoming litter, and continue enjoying balloons as part of our life event celebrations.

The most important rule to follow is Do NOT release any balloons. "Once you let go, you can't control the path of that balloon," said Dan Flynn, Chairman of The Balloon Council. Adding, "While we're pleased to see that our education efforts have helped to reduce the number of mass balloon releases, it's important to prevent accidental releases. Make sure that if balloons are used outdoors, they're secured by a weight so they can't fly away or drift into power lines, roads, trees or waterways."

TBC encourages everyone to follow our motto: "Don't let go: Inflate. Weight. Enjoy."

Smart Balloon Practices:

Secure: Keep all balloons secured with string and tied to weight. Even balloons not filled with lighter than air gasses like helium can get away with a light breeze.

balloons secured with string and tied to weight. Even balloons not filled with lighter than air gasses like helium can get away with a light breeze. Dispose: When finished with balloons, pop and properly dispose of them. Check with your municipality to see if they have a balloon recycling program.

Reuse: Foil balloons are reusable. By carefully deflating the balloon it can be re-inflated later, used as a wall decoration or repurposed.

Monitor: Children with balloons should always be monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Be Smart: Despite the funny voice helium can give you, it should never be inhaled -- by anyone of any age. Helium can potentially cause health risks.

"Balloons are recyclable and biodegradable, but we all need to do our part, pledge to #BeBalloonSmart, and enjoy balloons the green way, every time," said Flynn.

SOURCE The Balloon Council

Related Links

http://www.balloonsliftup.com

