Because the World Needs Superheroes, These Doctors Work to Advance Medical Research and Save Lives
They Take on Unconventional Procedures, Work with the FDA, Raise Funds for Research and Treatments, and Now They're Taking the Stage to Fight for Life-Saving Advancements
Feb 05, 2020, 13:35 ET
MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen leading physicians and academicians from around the world will take the stage at the Malibu Microbiome Meeting, a CME event, on March 28-29, 2020 to share data, raise awareness, and advocate for life-saving advancements in microbial-based medicine. This two-day conference was organized by physicians for physicians to share knowledge with no third-party interests other than those of the patients whose lives they're fighting to save.
Though Hippocrates said "all disease begins in the gut" nearly 3000 years ago, few medical publications on the gut microbiome were written before the 21st century. As studies discover numerous connections between the microbiome and various diseases, over 60,000 related journals have been published in the last ten years. It is no longer a question of whether the microbiome holds answers to longstanding medical questions; it is now a matter of how to apply these answers to human health and wellness.
Meet the MMM Speakers
Dr. Thomas Borody
Australia's world-famous gastroenterologist (GI), FMT pioneer - develops innovative treatments for various diseases; founder and director of the Centre for Digestive Diseases in Sydney, Australia
Topic: Microbiome Therapeutics and "thinking outside the box"
Dr. Faming Zhang
China's world famous GI, FMT expert - has done thousands of fecal transplants; Vice Dean of the Nanjing Medical University Institutes for Translational Medicine
Topic: FMT for Conditions Other Than C.diff Infection
Dr. Neil Stollman
San Francisco-based GI MD; FMT early adopter and investigator; noted teacher and advocate; Fellow of the AGA and ACG; Chairman of ACG Board of Governors
Topic: Microbiome 101
Dr. Colleen Kelly
Brown University professor; Providence-based GI; FMT investigator; FMT guidelines co-author; primary author of ACG C.diff treatment guidelines
Topic: Evidence of efficacy and safety of FMT for C.difficile infection
Dr. Paul Feuerstadt
Yale University professor; New Haven-based GI; research focuses include FMT, CDI, IBS and ischemic bowel disorders; he has presented extensively and authored/co-authored manuscripts and textbook chapters
Topic: Challenges Around Clinical Trials in C.difficile
Dr. Sabine Hazan
Malibu-based GI; CEO of Ventura Clinical Trials with 20+ years experience in clinical studies; CEO of Progenabiome microbiome sequencing research lab; noted speaker and series editor on the microbiome
Topic: Microbiome Disease Associations (cause or consequence?)
Dr. Jessica Allegretti
Harvard Medical School professor; attending GI, Director of Clinical Trials and FMT Program Director at Brigham and Women's Hospital
Topic: Manipulating the Microbiome to Treat IBD
Dr. Alexander Khoruts
Medical director of University of Minnesota's Microbiota Therapeutics Program and Achieving Cures Together - developed revolutionary encapsulated microbiota and supported treatments for ~600 patients
Topic: Pharmacology of FMT
Dr. Sahil Khanna
Mayo Clinic professor and director of Comprehensive Gastroenterology Interest group, C.difficile Clinic, FMT program and C.difficile related Clinical Trials; over 100 peer-reviewed publications
Topic: FMT for chronic UTI
Dr. Yinghong Wang
University of Texas MD Anderson professor; recognized for expertise in cancer immunotherapy induced GI toxicities and initiative in setting up IBD clinic and FMT service
Topic: Implications of the Gut Microbiome in Cancer
Dr. Mazen Noureddin
Cedars-Sinai Fatty Liver program director; research focuses on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, new imaging modalities and new treatments
Topic: Microbiota and the Metabolic Syndrome
Dr. James Adams
Arizona State University Autism/Asperger's Research Program director; focuses on medical causes of autism, treatments and prevention; over 150 peer-reviewed scientific articles
Topic: Microbiota Transplant for Autism
Dr. Zain Kassam
Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Finch Therapeutics; founding member and current special advisor to the Board of Directors at OpenBiome
Topic: Microbiome-based Therapeutics
Dr. Scott Jackson
Leader of the Complex Microbial Systems Group in the Biosystems and Biomaterials Division at NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
Topic: Developing Standards for Microbiome Research
Dr. Howard Young
Senior Investigator at the Laboratory of Cancer Immunometabolism; head of the Cellular and Molecular Immunology Section at NIH (National Institutes of Health)
Topic: How scientists elucidate mechanisms of microbial influence
The Malibu Microbiome Meeting (March 28-29, 2020) is a CME event joining physicians, government, and industry on the latest in microbiome research, discoveries, and news. REGISTER HERE and reserve your space today.
For more: www.MalibuMicrobiomeMeeting.com / Facebook / Instagram
Questions / Exhibitor Inquiries: Contact here
Media Contact:
Stephanie Davis
233789@email4pr.com
SOURCE Malibu Microbiome Meeting
Share this article