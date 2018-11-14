Bechtel and Cheniere Deliver LNG Ahead of Schedule on US Gulf Coast

"These achievements further highlight the value this ongoing successful partnership with Cheniere brings for both of us," said Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals President Alasdair Cathcart. "We are proud to have contributed to Cheniere's success by collaboratively delivering these LNG trains ahead of schedule and with cost certainty through our lump sum approach."

Cheniere recently announced it had also awarded Bechtel the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the planned sixth train at the Sabine Pass liquefaction facility.

Since 2015, Bechtel has delivered an unprecedented 14 large-scale LNG production trains for customers around the world, including eight trains in Australia. These facilities are now supplying about 61 million tonnes of LNG each year to global energy markets, or enough energy to power more than 85 million homes.

