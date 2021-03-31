Bechtel Annual Report shows resilience in 2020

"I want to thank Bechtel colleagues for demonstrating great resilience, partnering with one another and our customers to overcome many obstacles. I also want to thank our customers for entrusting us with their highest-impact projects," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel . "Despite the challenges of 2020, the toughest in our company's history, we stood with our customers to drive progress, and achieved one of the best safety records ever. Aware of the need to reenergize the global economy as soon as possible, we are now resolved more than ever to tackle the big global challenges that will determine the future of humanity and our planet."

"We are excited about the changes taking place in the market, and are looking forward to working with customers who share our ambitions to deliver projects contributing to a cleaner, greener, safer, and fairer world," said President and COO Craig Albert. "Last year, we brought our cost structure down considerably, making us more competitive. At the same time, we invested more in winning new work and building the competencies necessary to deliver that work. We have the wherewithal to deliver on our commitments to our customers."

Bechtel achieved $17.6 billion in total revenue and $7.2 billion in new project awards in 2020. The company also approached its Diversity and Inclusion strategy with a new sense of urgency to accelerate the creation of an equitable workplace culture where colleagues can achieve their full potential and feel valued, respected, welcomed, and treated fairly.

Bechtel continued building on its more than 120-year history of delivering for customers and working with partners to transform the world for the better. Among the highlights, the company helped:

Bechtel entered into a number of new partnerships in 2020, including projects with:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations.

