Bechtel Business Cleared for Take-off In The Rocket City

"Today, we reflect on Bechtel's rich history in Huntsville. Today, our team looks to the future with aspirations of being an integral part of this community, providing unmatched expertise to our customers, while helping them deliver on their mission objectives," said Mike Costas, Bechtel's Defense and Space General Manager.

"We are excited to celebrate Bechtel's growth in our community," said Erin Koshut, Executive Director of Cummings Research Park. "Huntsville/Madison County has a ripe environment for their company to be successful – we offer a smart workforce and a beautiful, affordable place for their employees to live and raise their families. We look forward to our continued partnership as Bechtel moves into CRP."

Bechtel's history of service to the aerospace and defense industries in Huntsville goes back decades. Most recently, Bechtel-led Kwajalein Range Services, LLC (KRS), which includes Leidos (formerly Lockheed Martin), managed and operated the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands (RTS), from 2002 through 2018. KRS performed engineering and business services at two Huntsville locations.

From the 1990s until 2012, Bechtel employed more than 100 professionals in Madison County as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the Missile Defense Agency's Ground-based Midcourse Defense program, which is designed to protect the United States from attack by long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Additionally, the Huntsville team also has completed a number of nuclear power plants in the area, including Browns Ferry and Watts Bar, which supply electricity for more than one million households in the Tennessee Valley.

"Our employees are excited to once again be a part of the United States' mission to maintain a secure national deterrent, while advancing our aeronautics and space exploration for the next generation," said Project Engineering Manager Nathan McAdams. "The Huntsville team will work to deliver as promised to our customers and to the City of Huntsville."

Currently, the Bechtel Huntsville team is supporting Boeing with various engineering, procurement, and construction needs. Bechtel plans to continue expanding its presence in the Huntsville area.

