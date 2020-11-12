Bechtel executive honored with U.S. Department of the Navy's Presidential Rank Award for high-impact achievements

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a leading provider of defense and security services to government and commercial customers, announced today that Manager of Business Strategy Sharon Smoot has been recognized by the U.S. Department of the Navy with a Presidential Rank Award for her outstanding career and many achievements with the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Established in 1978, the Presidential Rank Awards recognize a small group of career senior executives who demonstrate extraordinary professional, technical, and scientific achievements on a national or international level. The awards recognize significant, lasting contributions to an agency's effectiveness on a sustained basis.

Smoot received the award of Meritorious Executive.

In a recorded announcement, Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory J. Slavonic honored each award recipient: "Your time, efforts and talents have helped to propel our workforce, our military, and ultimately, our nation. Thank you for your professionalism. Thank you for your patriotism. Thank you for your dedication."

Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security, and Environmental global business unit, said "We celebrate Sharon's exceptional career with the Department of the Navy. The experience and strategic thinking Sharon brings to Bechtel has led our business in exciting directions."

Smoot joined 12 other senior executive service members and two senior professionals from the Department of the Navy who also received 2019 Presidential Rank Awards. During her career with NAVSEA, Smoot was the executive director for Logistics, Maintenance, and Industrial Operations. Smoot successfully completed the development and deployment of the first and largest Navy integrated shore-based ship maintenance information technology (IT) infrastructure. This multimillion-dollar modernization reduced cybersecurity risks, streamlined the business base and produced much-needed efficiencies and analytical capabilities for a major acquisition program for seven regional maintenance centers and four shipyards planning and executing submarine, aircraft carrier, and surface ship maintenance and repairs around the world.

Smoot brings additional expertise in nuclear safety and compliance, environmental, safety, and health; and program management. She retired after more than 30 years with the Department of the Navy, joining Bechtel as manager of business strategy in 2019. Smoot has leveraged her expertise to enhance strategy for the global business unit, while focusing on customer needs and aligning key partners and suppliers to deliver mission success.

