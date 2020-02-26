Bechtel Joins Northrop Grumman's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Team

As part of the Northrop Grumman GBSD nationwide team, Bechtel would provide launch system design, construction, and integration during the upcoming engineering and manufacturing development phase.

"The U.S. nuclear deterrent serves a vital role in preserving global security in an increasingly complex world," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security, and Environmental global business unit. "Our challenge will be to upgrade or construct more than 450 silos and launch facilities, all in remote areas – while ensuring that enough infrastructure stays online to provide an effective deterrent. We're honored to join the team and look forward to partnering with Northrop Grumman and the Air Force on day one."

Bechtel's recent experience in the sector includes delivery of launch silos and infrastructure in Alaska, California, and the Marshall Islands for the U.S. missile defense system known as Ground-based Midcourse Defense. Bechtel also constructed launch complexes for NASA and the Air Force and is now working to provide the NASA mobile launcher that will send astronauts to the moon and eventually Mars.

