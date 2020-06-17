Bechtel Nuclear Engineer Selected for Congressional Science and Engineering Fellowship

"The United States is approaching a crucial time with regard to technologies that will provide cleaner electricity for the rest of this century and the next," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security, and Environmental global business unit. "Public policy is best when it has a foundation in science and technology. Likewise, science benefits from understanding legislative policymaking. We're proud of Patrick's selection for this fellowship."

Snouffer joined Bechtel in 2015. He has worked on the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Waste Treatment Plant, advanced reactor development, and the DOE Versatile Test Reactor Project. Snouffer obtained his Professional Engineering license in Nuclear Engineering in 2016. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2011.

"I am interested in seeing our industry grow and play a major role in fighting climate change," Snouffer said. "That ultimately means building new reactors at a meaningful scale that can be economically competitive. I see the fellowship as an opportunity to learn firsthand about the policy and funding process."

Along with providing Congress with expertise in nuclear science and technology, Snouffer will support other issues of importance. He will be part of a cohort of 30 Fellows on Capitol Hill from other scientific and engineering technical societies, such as ANS. The Congressional Fellowship program is administered by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.Bechtel.com

Media contact:



Fred deSousa

[email protected]

tel. +1 703-429-6435

SOURCE Bechtel

Related Links

http://www.bechtel.com

