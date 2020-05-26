Bechtel Sets Top of Unit 3 at U.S. Nuclear Plant Construction Site

"This is an important milestone for the project and signifies the topping out of the Shield Building for the unit," said Bechtel Project Director Brian Reilly.

The tank is a major part of the AP1000's safety systems. The water tank system requires no active intervention from the operator or electricity in order to bring the reactor to a safe shutdown state. The tank will hold approximately 750,000 gallons of cooling water ready to flow down into the containment vessel in the event of an emergency, even if external power is lost. The water could also be directed to top off the spent fuel pool, while the tank itself can be refilled from water stored elsewhere on site.

Fit-out and preparation continues inside, but setting the module completes the distinctive silhouette of the AP1000 design.

"This is a significant day on the project because this is the last big, heavy lift for Unit 3," added Reilly. "I am extremely proud of the team that completed this milestone task. They safely delivered an impressive milestone in challenging circumstances for our customer. We continue to make progress on the project as we transition these units closer to operation. We are proud to be a part of building the future of nuclear power in the United States."

Bechtel has completed more than 74,000 megawatts of new nuclear generation capacity and has performed engineering and/or construction services on more than 80 percent of nuclear plants in the United States and 150 plants worldwide.

Bechtel is responsible for completing construction of Vogtle Units 3 and 4 under the management of Southern Nuclear, the Southern Company subsidiary that operates the existing two units at Plant Vogtle. Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are the first Westinghouse AP1000 units to be built in the U.S.

